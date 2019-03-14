University of Oregon's Vietnamese Student Association put on their annual culture night on Saturday March 9th.
featured
Video: VSA Culture Night, Back to the Future
Tags
Julia Vita
Get email notifications on Julia Vita daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Julia Vita posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Eloise Reverman
Get email notifications on Eloise Reverman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Eloise Reverman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate