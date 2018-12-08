The Eugene Chabad brought University of Oregon students and faculty as well as Eugene community members together on Sunday at the EMU, to celebrate the first night of Chanukah. The event Lights on Ice, featured free doughnuts, latkes, hot chocolate, Chanukah music and much more!

