The Eugene Chabad brought University of Oregon students and faculty as well as Eugene community members together on Sunday at the EMU, to celebrate the first night of Chanukah. The event Lights on Ice, featured free doughnuts, latkes, hot chocolate, Chanukah music and much more!
featured
Video: Eugene Chabad Lights Ice Menorah on campus
Tags
Ethan Brenner
Video Desk Editor
Get email notifications on Ethan Brenner daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Ethan Brenner posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more!
Donate