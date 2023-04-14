Chandler Henderson, a journalism student, shares his recipe for fried rice, —also known as Pilau. This recipe is inspired by Tanzanian culture and differs from fried rice traditionally found in Asian cultures. Rather than having to cook the rice prior to frying it, in this recipe you fry the rice prior to cooking it. This will save you time and create a different flavor profile.

“You can get pretty experimental with it,” Henderson said. “It's almost impossible to make bad.”

Ingredients:

1 red onion

2 bell peppers

2 cups of carrots

1 jalapeño

8 cloves of garlic

4 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

2 cups of rice

4 cups of stock

1 tbsp African pepper blend spice

Dash of salt

1 tbsp of mustard

1 tbsp of cayenne pepper

2 tbsp fried rice seasoning

Instructions: