The University of Oregon has a growing number of esports teams and players, with “Valorant” attracting both fans and players. Esports is a growing form of competition in which players or teams of players compete within a multiplayer video game, often within tournaments. In the case of “Valorant,” teams of five clash against one another with high-octane abilities and swift gunfights to secure an objective. Having a varsity and junior varsity team with a women’s team soon to come, the UO “Valorant” teams are preparing to enter 2022 with more popularity than ever.
“Valorant” is a first-person shooter that features a variety of different playable agents, each with their own unique abilities that can shake up the fight. The game is also free-to-play, which has opened the doors for many people to jump in and give it a try. The popularity means that it has also grown a large amount of competitive esports viewership on various streaming platforms such as Twitch, including teams from the UO.
The teams are managed by University of Oregon sophomore Isabelle Chew, who coordinates all team activities and stands as the liaison for tournaments and community outreach. While she is a first time esports team manager, Chew has a history with gaming and the communities within it.
“Esports is relatively new to me, but I have had a very long history with video games on its own. I started watching pro gaming, like Team Liquid and FaZe Clan with CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive), and then it evolved into a new frontier with ‘Valorant’ on the rise,” Chew said. “And I was really excited because it was new and bright and shiny, but it could also be improved on and I wanted to be a part of that.”
While pursuing a degree in architecture, Chew still feels gaming is an important aspect of her life. She became invested in UO esports after trying out for the team herself prior to moving into her management role. For her, taking charge of the team was both a way to stay involved in the game that she loved, and also shape the course of UO esports.
“They offered me the position as the manager because they didn’t have a manager. It was just the team and the team captain,” Chew said “There wasn’t a lot of structure or organization, at least on a managerial level.”
On top of holding practices and scheduling schrimages against other colleges, Chew also prepares the teams for tournament play. The main tournament that varsity teams compete in is known as Conference One, a collegiate tournament that holds multiple events throughout the year. What she enjoys most about managing the teams is seeing their progress toward achieving these goals as they work together both in game and in their lives.
“It’s a very fun job. It’s rewarding to see my team work together and improve over the season,” she said.
The varsity team consists of five starting members and two substitutes. The junior varsity team follows the same set up, and Chew is also developing the university’s first women's esports team. Posting in the University of Oregon esports Discord server, she wrote, “All women and female-presenting people are invited to try out at any rank.” Chew hopes this will help provide an opportunity for women to congregate and play without any pressure from the male-dominated space, with the goal of integration in the future.
The current team members have grown in their skill as players and enjoy working with one another within the game they all love.
Junior varsity team member Michael MaNguyen said, “Being on the ‘Valorant’ team has been a really fun experience for me. I’ve enjoyed competing with my teammates and watching how we have grown. We haven’t practiced together much this break, but I know everyone is working individually to improve for the next season.”
Gaming is a community activity, and at the heart of competition is respect. Not only does the esports team provide a way for students to grow themselves, but it also provides a support space for them to be around their friends.
Varsity team member Colton Lewis said, “My time on the ‘Valorant’ team was a great learning experience for me, and having a support system of friends and teammates to rely on was a very helpful and unique opportunity which I won’t take for granted.”
This sentiment is shared by varsity team member Brady Lucier, who said, “Playing on the Valorant team and being a part of the esports program is amazing because it's a community of like-minded people. I love having teammates to bond and play with.”
Team practice takes place within the UO esports lounge on the ground floor of the Erb Memorial Union, which is now open to all students. This location serves as a place to explore what playing video games in an esports environment is like in a more casual setting. The lounge invites players of any skill level to come and play, even if you have little to no experience playing video games.
Existing team members as well as newcomers are encouraged to attend winter term tryouts, taking place on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. in the EMU esports lounge. Varsity team qualifications are required to be at rank Immortal in game, while junior varsity ranks can fall between Gold and Diamond. Women’s team tryouts can be at any rank. Sign up links can be found on the University of Oregon esports Discord server.