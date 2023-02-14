Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air. If you’re planning on wooing a special someone on Valentine’s Day but haven’t made any dinner plans yet, don’t fret! I’ve got the perfect backup plan that will surely impress your valentine.

Valentine’s Day reservations can be hard to secure, especially because people like to reserve them so far in advance. Typically, reservations for this holiday need to be made weeks prior, but if you haven’t made any reservations don’t stress! There are still plenty of ways to have a romantic dinner –– just you and your valentine.

Cooking a special meal for you and your significant other is a great way to bring on romance this Valentine’s Day. Home-cooked meals can be much more intimate and meaningful than going out to dinner, and your date will no doubt appreciate the time and effort you put into every delicious bite.

If you’re planning on going this route and making a romantic dinner from scratch, I’ve got the perfect recipe for you. Marry me chicken is guaranteed to impress your valentine and bring on feelings of love. This recipe is rumored to be so delicious that if you make it for your partner, a proposal is just around the corner. Even if marriage is far away and this is your first Valentine’s Day together, this recipe is sure to move the relationship in the right direction.

Marry me chicken only requires a few ingredients, and it only takes about 30 minutes to make from start to finish. This creamy recipe is great on its own, but it’s even more delicious placed on top of your favorite pasta or rice. I highly recommend elevating this flavorful Italian sauce with some spaghetti or farfalle pasta for a beautiful dinner feast.

Ingredients:

Chicken breast cutlets

Sun-dried tomatoes

Garlic

Basil

Heavy cream

Chicken broth

Parmesan

Red pepper flakes

Oregano

Thyme

Salt

Olive oil

Butter

Flour

Instructions: