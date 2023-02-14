Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air. If you’re planning on wooing a special someone on Valentine’s Day but haven’t made any dinner plans yet, don’t fret! I’ve got the perfect backup plan that will surely impress your valentine.
Valentine’s Day reservations can be hard to secure, especially because people like to reserve them so far in advance. Typically, reservations for this holiday need to be made weeks prior, but if you haven’t made any reservations don’t stress! There are still plenty of ways to have a romantic dinner –– just you and your valentine.
Cooking a special meal for you and your significant other is a great way to bring on romance this Valentine’s Day. Home-cooked meals can be much more intimate and meaningful than going out to dinner, and your date will no doubt appreciate the time and effort you put into every delicious bite.
If you’re planning on going this route and making a romantic dinner from scratch, I’ve got the perfect recipe for you. Marry me chicken is guaranteed to impress your valentine and bring on feelings of love. This recipe is rumored to be so delicious that if you make it for your partner, a proposal is just around the corner. Even if marriage is far away and this is your first Valentine’s Day together, this recipe is sure to move the relationship in the right direction.
Marry me chicken only requires a few ingredients, and it only takes about 30 minutes to make from start to finish. This creamy recipe is great on its own, but it’s even more delicious placed on top of your favorite pasta or rice. I highly recommend elevating this flavorful Italian sauce with some spaghetti or farfalle pasta for a beautiful dinner feast.
Ingredients:
Chicken breast cutlets
Sun-dried tomatoes
Garlic
Basil
Heavy cream
Chicken broth
Parmesan
Red pepper flakes
Oregano
Thyme
Salt
Olive oil
Butter
Flour
Instructions:
Pour about 1 cup of flour on a plate and add your red pepper flakes, oregano, thyme and salt. Then mix until your flour is well seasoned throughout.
Place your chicken cutlets in the seasoned flour until they are properly coated with your seasoning. Shake off any excess flour and transfer your chicken to a separate plate.
In a large pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and half a stick of butter and let melt.
Add your seasoned chicken into your pan and cook on both sides until your chicken is golden brown. Transfer your chicken to a plate and cover.
Add 3 cloves of crushed garlic into your skillet and cook until fragrant. Add about 1/2 cup of chicken broth to deglaze your pan and let simmer, and then add 1 cup of heavy cream and 1⁄2 cup of parmesan cheese.
Allow your sauce to simmer and then add red pepper flakes and oregano to taste. Season your sauce with salt and pepper to your liking and add about one 7 ounce jar of sun-dried tomatoes, drained and diced, into your skillet.
Add your chicken back into your sauce and let simmer for a few minutes until your sauce has thickened.
Optional: Cook up some of your favorite pasta to serve under your marry me chicken to soak up that delicious sauce!
Garnish with some chopped basil and enjoy!