If you’re obsessed with BTS, Blackpink or even brand new to the K-pop scene, you need to check out K.Aire, University of Oregon’s very own K-pop dance cover group since 2013. After nine generations, the 10-member group continues to deliver intricate choreo and upbeat energy to Eugene through performances, dance covers on YouTube and workshops.

K-pop, or Korean pop, has been thriving in the U.S. music scene since around 2012 with South Korean rapper and producer PSY’s pop hit “Gangnam Style.” Known for catchy songs, signature dance moves, head-turning fits and loyal fan bases, K-pop’s global popularity only continues to blossom into 2022.

K-pop originally burst into South Korea in 1992 with the band Seo Taji and Boys, who released the song “Nan Arayo (I Know),” that ended up topping the singles charts for 17 weeks. In 1996, the first official boy’s idol group in South Korea, H.O.T. (Highfive of Teenagers) rose to popularity, which was instrumental in shaping the “model” for idol groups today.

Senior Vi Nguyen, human physiology major and vice president of K.Aire, is an international student from Vietnam and first got into K-pop in 2012 after hearing her friends listening to various K-pop groups.

“One thing that keeps me overcoming homesickness, or just culture shock, is being able to listen to K-pop and dance along with them. It's kind of my side hobby,” Nguyen said.

The choreography K.Aire covers spans a wide range — emphasizing not only the flexibility of the dancers within the group but also the vastness of possibilities within K-pop itself.

“K-pop is super diverse, and it’s not just a few songs that are trending on social media. That's part of what K.Aire wants to do; we perform different genres of K-pop,” Nguyen said. “So with the hope that for people to see there are many shapes, forms and colors of K-pop, and hopefully if they are actually interested they can find specific groups that suit their taste.”

K.Aire’s focus is primarily centered around covering choreography from idol groups, which are teams of extensively trained “idols” that can sing and dance. At the UO Drag Show this February, K.Aire performed a sequence of choreography from songs by different K-pop idols and idol groups — Deja Vu by Ateez, Money by LISA and Cold Blooded by Jessi.

Nguyen said the drag show is notorious for ranking first each year as K.Aire’s favorite event to perform at, and it draws a huge crowd full of energy.

“It's a strong reminder of why we're here, why we are working hard to look good on stage. The audience and everyone really creates a wonderful experience,” Nguyen said. “Every year after the drag show, you can really observe that [new members] gain a lot more confidence. They get a lot more comfortable with other members or with themselves in the club.”

Senior Alea Brooks, Asian studies major and president of K.Aire, said K.Aire has brought a lot of opportunities to connect with different areas of the community that she wouldn’t otherwise have if she wasn’t involved.

“It's a really good environment. That's what makes it super fun: performing with your friends. It's just a good time, and hearing the crowds cheer is so much fun,” Brooks said.

K.Aire’s reach isn’t limited solely to K-pop stans — the group performs at a wide range of events within the Eugene area. Brooks said K.Aire will perform at events for any organization or community member that reaches out, from hyping up the crowd at the Drag Show to a feature at the Vietnamese Student Association’s Culture Night this May.

K.Aire has also hosted dance workshops at the UO Rec Center this year for students of any dance level to come and learn K-pop choreo. During the most recent workshop this spring, attendees learned the routine for LOVE DIVE by new girl group IVE.

“I want people to know that they don't need to be a professional [and] they don't need to fit the image of the trending K-pop group[s]. They can be any gender, any age, any dance level, but can still be part of us,” Nguyen said. “I'm glad to see that we have a lot of people who join our workshops. They all have a fun time and enjoy themselves, and we hype everyone up.”

For the first time on May 15, K.Aire is hosting their own event to show off their work. The first annual K.Aire showcase will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the GSH Great Room, featuring performances from K.Aire, Duck Street Dance Club and UO’s breakdance club Flock Rock.

“I want to promote K.Aire as a very open space. I don't feel like a lot of people can be super open about their interest in K-pop,” Nguyen said. “We want to give them a friendly environment for that. I hope people know that they are always welcome, even as members or as friends and supporters.”

For more information about K.Aire and upcoming events, check out their Instagram @k.aire.