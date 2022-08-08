UO’s Esports Lounge fostered a community by providing capable computers to students for free. But with the switch to a paid model this fall, some staff are worried that users won’t come back.

Located on the ground floor of the EMU, the lounge offers consoles and desktops installed with popular competitive games, including “Valorant” and “League of Legends.” During the school year, they averaged around 700 players and 100 sign-ups each month, according to internally collected data.

Many users don’t have access to fast internet or hardware at home, said community manager Judy Shu, while others seek a social opportunity.

“It allows those who would normally only game without any in-person interaction to meet up with friends and game side-by-side,” she said.

Starting this fall, students will be charged $2.50 an hour for use of a computer, $20 for ten hours, or $60 for a term pass. Faculty will be charged $3.50 an hour, while community members will pay $5. Esports Program Director Billy Katsigiannis said management is trying to keep prices as low as possible, but they need money to maintain the space.

When the lounge launched in early 2020, it was pitched as a revenue source, with fees almost double what they will be come September. But because of COVID-19 lockdowns, organizers were unable to test that model long-term. Instead, the lounge reopened for free last year, while staff measured public interest.

Free access was never intended to be permanent, said Katsigiannis. In addition to paying employees, the lounge will need to replace every computer in two years to meet competitive standards. They are also building a server for hard-drive space, which Katsigiannis said is necessary to offer additional games to different audiences.

Instead, organizers are trying to create flexible payment options. For computer use, they will accept Duck Buck, which are built into University Housing plans. Home consoles will also remain free. Still, Katsigiannis believes some exclusion is inevitable.

“Even if we were to charge a dollar, that puts up a barrier,” he said. “You charge a penny, that's going to put up a barrier.”

Katsigiannis is particularly worried for international students, who have difficulties bringing their computers from overseas.

“At a university, international students sometimes just get forgotten about,” he said. “We want to be able to make sure that they can at least play games with their friends.”

Employee Grace Herr expects a drop in attendance. She said gaming sessions regularly reach five hours, and struggling students will likely be unable to pay.

“I don't know if I would be able to pay $2.50 an hour to play at the lounge, or even for a term pass, because of financial difficulties,” she said.

Herr believes the Esports Lounge will need strong, free events to get students through the door. Those are planned frequently — when UO’s esports teams compete, spectators are encouraged to cheer them on. Student clubs can also host in the space.

Moving forward, lounge staff will closely monitor attendance for any user trends. Katsigiannis said this will guide future decisions.

“We'll see the data from last year and look at the data this year,” he said. “I think that will speak volumes.”