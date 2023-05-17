The ASUO hosted the university’s first ever flea market on Thursday, May 4. The event was crowded with students exchanging smiles of excitement as they tried on hats and swiped through racks full of unique second-hand pieces.

It’s estimated that flea markets have been around since the 1800s with the term coined in Paris during the 1860s. It’s a translation from the French term “marche aux puces” which translates to “outdoor bazaar.”

And an “outdoor bazaar” was outside in the EMU amphitheater. Sunlight shined on numerous tents housing students tabling on behalf of clubs and local vendors. Meanwhile KWVA, the campus-based radio station, livened up the air with jumpy tunes.

With a mission of bringing the community together, ASUO primarily used the word of mouth method to reach the people of Eugene. This resulted in a diverse range of products and services available to students which included anything from rings, knitted hats and jeans to magazine publications, student unions and student sustainability resources.

Tiffany Huynh, the head of this event and part of the ASUO senate, holds flea market culture close to her heart. Growing up in Portland, Huynh fondly remembers spending her weekends at the Saturday Market where she fulfilled her love for thrifting.

“It’s great to see people making friends with the people they’re sitting next to because I wanted an event where anyone could have fun and also make a little money,” Huynh said. “With small businesses, especially student-run businesses, it’s hard to spread the word. It’s the first pop up for a lot of these vendors, so it's good to support each other, especially in a sustainable way.”

Apart from offering one of a kind pieces, second-hand shopping eliminates the need for manufacturers to make more clothing using new materials. According to a study from the Nordic Council of Ministers, the exportation of used textiles leads to profound environmental benefits. It saves about 190,000 tons of CO2 and lowers water consumption by about 18.49 billion gallons annually.

Members of Raunchy, a zine for the LGBTQIA2S+ community at the UO, raided their personal closets and sold clothing to raise money for their first magazine issue.

“It’s been really sweet to see everyone come up to talk to us and get to know more about our project,” Celeste Griffiths, the editor in chief of Raunchy, said “Tiffany has been very supportive of the ‘zine since the jump. When I first met her, she said, ‘You should totally table at the market!’ So being here is sort of like a full circle moment.”

Flea markets also allow people the freedom to share what they love doing with all ranges of people. Declan Zupo, co-founder of Out West Gear, was able to introduce students to the clothing brand he shares with some of his close friends. Zupo discovered a knack for screen printing in high school and continued his passion in college at the UO Craft Center. Today, the brand produces clothing inspired by film photography and hand-drawings created by the team.

“It’s been a lot of fun here,” Zupo said. “I’ve gotten to see a lot of friends. We’ve just been hanging out, talking to people and giving out free stickers.”

Although Huynh is graduating this spring, ASUO has taken note of the event’s success and is looking to continue it next year. With that being said, next year’s flea market could be your chance to clean out your closet or spice it up!

Editor’s Note: Celeste Griffiths worked on the Daily Emerald’s Art and Culture desk last year. Griffiths had no role in the writing or editing of this story.