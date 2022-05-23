05.21.2022.IME.EMG.WVMF22.jpg

Eugene band Eweb opens up the EMU Green stage at the 2022 Willamette Valley Music Festival. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual Willamette Valley Music Festival at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald).
Eugene band Laundry played their final on campus performance as students at the University of Oregon, on the EMU Green stage. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual Willamette Valley Music Festival at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Ian Enger/Emerald).
Left on Read wraps up the performances at the EMU amphitheater. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Among the merchandise booths is Dead Riot Clothing, a brand created by UO senior Khalil Hines (right). UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Kellalit plays a variety of mixes, and includes songs such as “STUPID” by Ashnikko featuring Yung Baby Tate. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Doechii performs her latest single “Crazy” as well as “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” her hit single from 2020 with nearly 35 million listens on Spotify. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
The festival concludes with a performance from Jody Fontaine (left) and Baby Boy (right) of The Avant-garde Club, better known as AG Club. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Jody Fontaine raps as he and Baby Boy of AG Club perform songs such as “Memphis” from their 2020 album “Halfway Off the Porch.” UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald).
Baby Boy of AG Club performs during the final set of WVMF. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Sove The Second plays drums for Sol Caracol. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Noreena (left) and her band take the stage as the second act of the day. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Noreena sings her unreleased songs. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Mothra’s lead singer, Belle, belts on stage accompanied by guitarist Krista Kroiss. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)
Drummer Rena Frampton of Mothra, smiles as she plays throughout the set. UO Music and Concerts presents its annual WVMF at the Erb Memorial Union featuring 10 artists, including headliners Doecchi and AG Club on May 21, 2022. (Paige Rodriguez/Emerald)