Several of the most important movies filmed in Eugene took place on the UO campus. To look back at some of these films is to look at the history of the town and the culture of campus at the time. Each film is an insight on a different aspect of the UO experience and may serve as some comfort if you are nostalgic for campus life.
“National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978) dir. John Landis
The most famous movie to heavily feature the UO campus is easily “National Lampoon’s Animal House.” You can even take a virtual tour of its filming locations including the EMU and Hayward Field. This film is considered one of the great classic comedies, but like the phrase “boys will be boys,” it’s lost a lot of charm.
The film’s appeal rests on the outrageous depiction of a fraternity’s antics that include a lot of destruction, gross-out humor and sexual misconduct. “Animal House” seems to have invented the stereotypical view that frat boys are degenerate, drunk perverts which modern-day Greek Life participants must actively fight against.
One cannot dismiss the film’s historical importance based on the current cultural outlook. That being said, it’s hard to watch the movie in this century without rolling your eyes. You should give this a watch if you’re willing to look past the grosser parts of this movie, as it is fun to see the UO campus in the late ‘70s.
“Without Limits” (1998) dir. Robert Towne
“Without Limits” tells the story of UO runner Steve Prefontaine, and his relationship with legendary coach and Nike co-founder, Bill Bowerman.
Sports fans will be fascinated by the incredible life story of the talented Olympic runner whose life ended tragically early, but there is something for everyone here. At its core, this movie tells the story of how a headstrong student with huge dreams learned to navigate defeat for the first time. Students of all ages and disciplines can relate to his journey, even if they’re not a record-breaking athlete.
“Without Limits” heavily features the UO campus and surrounding Eugene area. Hayward Field is shown in all of its glory: filled with tons of fans rooting for the success of one of their own. I recommend this film to all UO students to learn more about the history of one of the university’s most famous students, but especially to those who miss the thrill of watching in-person sports.
“Tracktown” (2016) dir. Alexi Pappas & Jeremy Teicher
“Tracktown” is an indie film named for Eugene’s nickname, “Tracktown USA.” This charming film differentiates itself from the traditional sports movie by focusing on a college athlete’s coming of age story rather than just her athletic pursuits. It paints a charming picture of Eugene’s culture of athleticism as well as the hippie population of the town.
The audience gets to explore Eugene through the eyes of the film’s main character, Plumb Marigold, as she rediscovers parts of her community that she overlooked because of her commitment to her sport. She meets manic-pixie-dream-boy Sawyer, who describes Eugene as “like a sink drain, but not in a bad way. It doesn’t suck people down. It just makes them stay.”
The film is directed by and stars Alexi Pappas, real-life Olympic runner and former Duck (MA ‘13). Though the movie isn’t purely autobiographical, Pappas’ deeply personal film will hit close to home for natives of Eugene and students alike. This film is a love letter to both Eugene and the young adult experience of discovering yourself.
Each film approaches college life and represents the spirit of UO in unique ways. These movies represent the better and worse parts of Greek life, athletics and coming of age at UO in different eras. Give at least one of these a watch if you’re feeling nostalgic for the on-campus experience.