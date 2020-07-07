If UMI is examining herself this early on in her career, it looks like she is going to have a long one. On her first extended play record, “Introspection,” the R&B hip hop artist creates a beautiful harmonious world where she cradles the listener with her voice. The track could enthrall any first-time listener.
While she is only 21, UMI is already looking at ways to mature herself, which is apparent in her music. Being able to show that much maturity is quite impressive for just an EP – a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but is usually unqualified as an album. UMI is able to create a very crisp sounding EP, something that not every artist can do, as EPs tend to be an experimentation ground for artists. On “Introspection,” it is clear the direction the artist wants to take.
The title track “Introspection,” has a great ability to draw in the listener. The stylized guitar over the vocally modulated “oohing” before the song is excellent in contrast to UMI’s silky voice. Her silk then turns to a harmonious breath through the chorus of the song. It’s simple backing in the verses of the song also holds the listener’s breath as the instruments crescendo into the choirs along with UMI’s voice.
“Open Up,” features less backing music, highlighting UMI’s ability to sing. The simple guitar strumming along with constant snare accents are the perfect pairing. The song also demonstrates the artist’s maturity by letting fans into her mind as she deals with heartbreak. “No more goodbye / I’m scared to make you cry / Can’t look you in the eye.”
The album continues with UMI pleading to help someone she’s close to in “Where I Wander.” Her soothing voice still has an edge as she sings at the listener rather than for the listener. She wants the person she’s singing at to listen carefully to the message of strength and resilience. The mix behind her vocals demonstrates her intent with purposeful claps to call the listener’s attention.
In “Bet,” UMI shares a clear message to abusers of her compassion. She sings with quite a bit of immediacy on this track; her voice is staccato in the verses while drawing out her main points in the chorus. She makes her point over a grooving base, which makes her message flow clearly. “I ain’t finna hold you, I mean that / I be on my own two, you seen that / But you want it, yeah, you want it.”
Her final two tracks are total opposites of one another. “Pretty Girl hi!” shows UMI’s ability to make a carefree catchy song, while “Broken Bottle” is a slower-paced need to get something off my chest kind of song. What’s striking is that both songs capture a moment everyone can relate to. “Pretty Girl hi!” is for those moments when you first fall for someone and “Broken Bottle” for moments when you find yourself in a toxic place.
UMI has an excellent ability to capture emotion with her music. The EP also feels like a complete, polished piece of work. While it is short, UMI uses her time very efficiently to convey who she wants to continue being as an artist. Her ability to look inward is what makes her someone worth listening to.