Every year I am excited when October rolls around, commencing the start of the spooky season — with Halloween serving as the season finale. Literally. Between the festive decorations, the abundance of candy, and the terrifying costumes, Halloween is an unmatched holiday.

Nothing celebrates the month of October better than a Halloween party. Halloween parties are great for people who have graduated from trick-or-treating and are looking for a social way to celebrate the 31st. One of my favorite elements of the holiday is all the creative recipes that add that extra ghostly touch to any Halloween get-together.

Spiders in a Blanket

This first Halloween treat is a twist on the classic pigs in a blanket recipe. This two-ingredient snack is the perfect appetizer for any themed get-together and is sure to be a crowd favorite. This recipe will make around 32 bite-sized snacks, but I guarantee you’ll have none left by the time the night is over.

Ingredients:

1 package of hotdogs

1 can of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Instructions:

Set your oven to 350°F. Cut your hotdogs in half lengthwise and then again heightwise. Each hotdog should be divided into four pieces. Make three cuts at both ends of your hot dog pieces. This will create the legs of your spider. Open your Pillsbury Crescent Rolls and roll out your dough. Cut your dough into thin strips and then again down the middle. Wrap the dough around the center of your hot dogs and squeeze the dough ends together, securing them. Place your spiders in a blanket onto a foil or parchment paper-covered baking sheet, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, serve with your favorite sauce and enjoy!

Mummified Garlic Bread

This next recipe is an artistic version of classic garlic bread. All you need is some mozzarella and diced olives, on top of the usual garlic bread ingredients, to create this spooky masterpiece.

Ingredients:

1 bag of dinner rolls or any small loaves of bread

Salted butter

Parsley

Garlic

Shredded mozzarella cheese

1 can of diced black olives

Instructions: