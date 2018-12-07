If you’re the average college kid back home from school, your life usually consists of two things: working as many hours you can or binge-watching new shows. If you are the latter type, then lounging on the couch streaming tv shows is your idea of taking some “self-care” time after a long school session. Sure, we could get into the dynamics of dopamine and how it affects one’s brain, but who has time for all of that? Luckily, there are a variety of things you could be watching. To help guide you, the Emerald compiled a list of shows that will capture your interest for the next few weeks while on break.
If your life needs a bit of action…
For some people, watching shows is their time to live vicariously through other characters. The average person’s life is not the most exciting and, therefore, action shows fill a void — The Wire should fit nicely.
The Wire is an HBO drama that aired from 2002 to 2008. The show focuses on inner-city drug dealings, law enforcement, government and the education system in Baltimore, Maryland. Throughout five seasons, the viewer watches the adventure of a cat-and-mouse chase between the police and locals. Each character has a touching storyline, making it one of the most complete shows. The Wire is filled with a lot of bloodshed and action scenes. I would recommend everyone watch this show at least once — but add a few pause breaks in between episodes. All of the bloodshed could start to do something to your dreams.
If you want a classic sob story…
We could not publish this list without the usual touchy-feeling drama. Next on our list of recommendations is a show that will have you balling your eyes out and anticipating the next episode: The Fosters.
The Fosters aired on Freeform, also known as ABC Family, from 2013 to 2018. Luckily, since the show just ended, if you haven’t already heard of it, you will not feel too bad about being left out of the loop for this long. The show’s plot focuses on a girl who is going through the foster care system and eventually lands in a home with two mothers. Throughout the five seasons, viewers see love stories, political issues and issues that surround the foster care system. With each episode being at least 45 minutes, this is a show that will have you hooked.
If you’re ready to play detective…
Last on this list of shows we’re binge-watching is the classic category most people love: the mystery. Crime shows, sci-fi related shows and horror series’ all can contain a mystery that the viewer needs to figure out. One show that has a good touch of each genre is the recent Bates Motel.
Bates Motel is loosely based on the 1960 film “Psycho,”and serves as the prequel for the original story. If you are like some viewers who have never heard of either pieces, then Bates Motel will draw you in instantly. If you have heard of them, this show will still appeal to you — probably even more. Bates Motel follows Norman Bates and the multiple identities he deals with, which sometimes cause him to murder people. The series came to a close in the spring of 2017, but, with all the time you may have during your break, this show could be a great time-filler.