Em loves writing about food and its connection to culture and other aspects of life. She is an aspiring food PR professional. When not writing for the Emerald, she manages her own blogs, "Sik Fan Mei, Ah?" about food and "Emi Chan Blog" about PR.

Follow Em Chan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today