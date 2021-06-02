Quarantine has allowed individuals to dip their toes into new hobbies to pass time or to step out of their comfort zone. Others have turned a hobby into a newfound fervor of theirs — like Amyah Millner.
Earlier this May, she created her own small business named Toteally Stellar. The company sells tote bags made of different fabrics that come in designs varying from colorful butterflies to abstract art.
"I wanted to create bags and simple purses that people could carry their stuff in," Millner said. "With bags, people can actually show them off, and a big part of it is making a bold fashion statement."
Growing up with parents who were invested in creating artistic projects ignited her interest in arts and crafts, she said. For instance, prior to establishing Toteally Stellar, she made and sold jewelry such as earrings and necklaces.
"I've always been into accessorizing," she said. "But I realized that I was putting in a lot more into the earrings money-wise. It just wasn't paying off."
While the jewelry business didn't work out, she said she applied a similar mindset to Toteally Stellar by producing items that were different and out of the ordinary.
"I always try to make the most unique things that you won't see no one else getting," Millner said. "I want my products to feel out of this world, like something you won't see every day."
Since then, she said she's been able to expand her business with the help of her trusty sewing machine, Debra, and more importantly, her team.
"I 100% feel that if I didn't have the support of my friends, then I would truly feel lost," she said. "Just the backing and support makes me feel warm, knowing that they push me to continue what I want to do even if it is a side hobby."
Her friends also expressed how exciting it was to see the business grow and be involved.
"I like just being a part of the creative process," said Megan O'Keefe, a UO sophomore and model for Toteally Stellar. "It's fun to watch her pick out fabrics and colors that she thinks are cool, and then create those things and sell them to other people."
O'Keefe helps Millner with picking out fabrics and designs for the bags. She said they assess what stores provide and think about which designs will sell well.
"It's really the luck of the draw and crossing your fingers in hoping to find a fabric that just clicks,” O’Keefe said.
Other members such as UO sophomores Taya Llapitan and Cobie Conger also help model the bags and said they were looking forward to seeing how the business will grow in the near future.
"She's grown tremendously not only as a small business owner but also as an artist," Conger said about Millner. She also said that social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok could also help "bring the business to any other person across the world."
Llapitan said she admires how the company embodies women supporting each other and hopes this message will encourage others to become involved.
"Being able to be a part of a team that is supportive of that is empowering and it's something really important to me as well," she said.
Despite obstacles such as schedule conflicts or avoiding Eugene's rainy weather in photoshoots, O'Keefe said, the team does what they can as college students and is working towards the growth of the business.
For instance, while the company only sells anti-pill fleece and faux fur tote bags, Millner said she hopes to branch out by creating pins and stickers. She would also like to expand her team by including people with different experiences and backgrounds.
"It's something really big for me as a Black woman," she said. "You see a lot of businesses now that don't have a lot of diversity in them. I want to make sure everyone is included."
Overall, Millner said she hopes to continue the business to her senior year and is always thrilled to see customers using her products. "If I'm walking to class and I see someone who has one of my bags, it really makes me smile," she said.
She said that she also takes inspiration from creative organizations such as Combined Culture and Duck TV, which have influenced her to transform her hobby into a business.
"People should just go for it," she said, encouraging others to do the same. "If they really have a true passion and feel like they can grow, then I believe people should do it too."
For more information, check out the company's Instagram page @toteallystellarco.