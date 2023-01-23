2023 is set to be a very exciting year for video game aficionados. Even if you just play on a Nintendo Switch or have a large PC battle station, there is something for you to look forward to. While 2022 was a fantastic year with commercially successful releases like “Elden Ring” and “God of War Ragnarök,” 2023 has a chance to be even better. There are plenty of games to look forward to this calendar year — here are the top five you should be most excited for.

5. "Starfield"

We're starting off this top-five list with a banger — that's how you know this year will be fantastic. “Starfield” is a science fiction action role-playing game set in a brand-new universe. This game is the latest creation from Todd Howard and Bethesda Studios, the award-winning creators behind the open-world adventure games “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and “Fallout 4.” According to Howard, the game’s director, the game will be akin to “Skyrim in space.”

“Starfield” sets out to expand the scope of the open-world game genre by allowing players to visit over 100 star systems with over 1,000 planets to explore. While exploring these planets, players will have to manage their starship’s systems to effectively get around the galaxy. The game is currently set to release this year but has no announced release date.

4. “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”

The creators of the “Batman: Arkham” series are back in the DC Universe with an action co-op game where players take control of the titular Suicide Squad. Players can take control of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark, each with their own unique moveset and playstyle, in the open-world city of Metropolis.

The squad’s mission is simple — kill the Justice League. All members have been taken over by the supervillain Brainiac, and the government has sent them in to do their dirty work. Players can run through the game solo or with a friend in multiplayer co-op. The game is set to release on May 26.

3. “Dead Island 2”

Long thought to be in development hell, this game has risen from the dead. Originally announced nine years ago as a sequel to its 2011 predecessor, it has switched between three development studios and is set to be released by Deep Silver, the developers behind the “Metro” and “Saints Row” series. The name doesn’t make much sense this time around, as it is set to take place in the city of Los Angeles instead of a fictional tropical island — but that doesn’t mean it won't be fun to kill thousands of zombies in that classic “Dead Island” comedic fashion with up to two other friends. The game is set to release on April 4.

2. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

The force is very strong with this one. If you’re a huge “Star Wars” nerd like me, then you probably already know that this game is set to drop this year. It is a sequel to the critically acclaimed third-person action-adventure game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” The player takes control of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who survived the Order 66 Jedi purge.

The game takes place five years after its 2019 predecessor. Players can expect to use new force powers, have animal companions and use new types of lightsabers to survive through this dark period in a galaxy far, far away. The game is set to release on March 17.

1. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

You already knew this was going to be number one. This game is so anticipated that it was voted the most anticipated game of 2023 at the 2022 Game of the Year awards. It is a direct sequel to the 2017 smash hit “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Nintendo has kept its cards very close to its chest with this one, as still not much is known about it except that it will be similar in gameplay and exploration to its predecessor. The game is set to release on May 12.