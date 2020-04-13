If you’ve liked Thundercat’s past music, you’re sure to love his new album “It Is What It Is.” Thundercat, also known as Stephen Lee Bruner, has a duality within his music. On the one hand, he creates lines and licks that have never been heard before from the instrument. His lyrics, on the other hand, tend to be jovial and carefree.
On “It Is What It Is,” Bruner displays a psychedelic, futuristic, jazz-soul fusion — a continuation of his classic sound. The post-production, though, is heavily lacking. The album is disjointed at times, and quality songs are intermixed with haphazard production. These are issues that Thundercat has been called out on before. Maybe it’s critics' ears not matching how the artist hears his own music.
The instrumentals are the main highlight of “It Is What It Is.” Thundercat captured the sensation of moving from life on Earth to zero gravity in a rocketship. The saxophone at the end of “Interstellar Love” captures these sensations with ease.
Other moments of solid production come in “Black Qualls,” which features Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington and Childish Gambino, all masters of varying R&B sounds. The song has an Earth, Wind and Fire-style rhythm mixed with intergalactic intrigue. While “How I Feel” encapsulates floating through space with the mix of synths and chimes, “Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B)” sees the rappers sign over a symphony of strings and popping drums. “I'll keep holdin' you down (Holdin' you down) / Even though you're not around (You're not around) / So hard to get over it / I've tried to get under it.” Thundercat and Ty Dolla $ign sing in harmonious vocals that caress the ear.
Thundercat loses listeners with hectic drums and frivolous lyrics; “How Sway” and “Miguel’s Happy Dance” fall victim to this trend. Thundercat sings “Ayy, yo,” repeatedly in “How Sway,” somehow putting filler in a 37-minute album. In “Miguel’s Happy Dance,” he uses corny overused sayings to try and pick up someone's spirits.
This is the strange combination that confronts Thundercat listeners. His talent with instruments is undeniable, yet his lyrics fail to impress, and his production also confuses what to highlight in the song as a whole.
The essence of Thundercat is still present in “It Is What It Is,” with the groovy, space-filled psychedelic trip. Similar Thundercat blueprint with new bass lines that show minimal artistic growth.