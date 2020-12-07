With each holiday season, the traditional musical favorites such as “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, the socially proclaimed Queen of Christmas, along with Michael Bublé’s ever so famous Christmas album and “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee reenter the Billboard music charts. Newer releases often have hefty competition to gain a stake in the Christmas music game. This year a star-studded list of artists have put out new holiday tunes including Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay, Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers, FINNEAS, Lil Nas X and many more.
This year, Dolly Parton released her first Christmas album since 1990:“A Holly Dolly Christmas.” For her third Christmas album Parton has enlisted a star-filled list of collaborators on this album including Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Randy Parton and the one and only night show host Jimmy Fallon.
“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” featuring Bublé, is one of the best songs on the album as it is original, catchy and heartwarming. It’s a bluesy and jazzy country Christmas song that is romantic and cheerful. The back and forth between Bublé and Parton is beautifully synced, like the two were destined to be partners. However, her version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with Fallon is not as charming and falls flat with a complete lack of chemistry between the two that is nauseatingly cheesy.
Among this year's pop releases, Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers, FINNEAS and Gwen Stefani take the lead. Trainor’s new album, “A Very Trainor Christmas,” is dominated with covers and a few original songs here and there. The opening song, “My Kind Of Present,” is exactly what would be expected of Trainor in a holiday song. With cutesy, romantic lyrics and all kinds of self harmonies, it has all of the qualities of a radio-ready hit. “Holidays” is a collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, an unexpected duet that still manages to achieve an upbeat exciting song, although it has little to do with the holiday season.
Jonas Brothers released “I Need You Christmas,” a rather sad ballad that pulls at heartstrings with its depressing lyrics and a shocking resemblance to “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” The song is unexpected and unlike anything in the band’s discography, but is executed incredibly well. It is beautifully nostalgic and calls attention to the many traditions that will be missed this holiday season due to the pandemic.
FINNEAS, known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, has released a fantastically clever and slow ballad as well: “Another Year.” The song has comedic and charismatic lyrics paired with a slow and melancholy piano in the background, creating the perfect balance between happy and sad. Despite the fact that the song was written last Christmas, the themes perfectly capture the uncertainty that has come with this year.
Gwen Stephani re-released her Christmas album from 2017 with seven new songs, calling it the deluxe version of her original album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The new songs include an electronic and slightly synthesized subpar remix of “Feliz Navidad” with Mon Laferte and “Here This Christmas,” an original song that is joyful and sweet, serving as one of the better additions.
Lil Nas X released a new song, “Holiday,” this year that has earned him a steady spot on the Billboard top 100 chart. The country duo Dan + Shay put out their first ever Christmas song “Take Me Home For Christmas,” an original ballad that is so pop influenced and catchy that it has the chance to win over some non-country fans.
Regardless of age, music taste or genre preference, there seems to be a little something for everyone in this year's holiday releases. While some fell a little flat this season, a few may stand the test of time and make their way onto a permanent yearly rotation.