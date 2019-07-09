Once the school year comes to an end, Eugene can feel quite empty for University of Oregon students. The stillness of campus seems foreign. Your roommates, friends and most of UO are scattered around the globe and the once-clamorous Saturdays on 13th Avenue have become quiet.
This is the perfect time to be a tourist in your own city and explore what Eugene has to offer. After months of being stuck indoors due to rainfall and unforeseen snowstorms, the Eugene community takes full advantage of the warm weather and clear skies by hosting events all summer long.
Here’s a list of the Emerald’s top things to do in Eugene this summer:
Looking for a way to immerse yourself in Eugene’s culture? The Saturday Market features local foods from vendors from around the state, organic produce from nearby farmers and a spectrum of art from Eugene artisans, all accompanied by live music. The market is located at the heart of downtown, on 8th and Oak, and open every Saturday until Nov. 9. With an average of 300 vendors selling each week, there’s something for everyone.
On July 12, The American Cancer Society hosts its annual Relay for Life at PK Park. Cheer on the participants who have spent months raising money for The American Cancer Society. Survivors of cancer run the first lap and caregivers take the second, with teams of donors finishing the race. The relay is a celebration of life and survival of a disease that is diagnosed to over 20,000 Oregonians each year.
If you want to get away and escape reality for a weekend, make sure to visit the Oregon Country Fair. The fair creates events that allow you to explore art, nature and experiences in a safe and respected environment. This year is OCF’s 50th anniversary, so this one will certainly be special. Entertainment ranges from music to comedy, circus acts, “Haute trash” fashion shows and of course, incredible food. The fair runs from July 12 to 14. Ticket prices for the full weekend are $70, and one-day ticket prices range from $25 to $32.
Eugene Emeralds baseball game
Head over to PK Park and catch a Eugene Emerald’s baseball game. They’ll be having multiple series’ throughout the summer. Find a game that fits with your schedule and support Eugene's local team.
Eugene Emeralds VS.
Hillsboro Hops (July 17-19)
Boise Hawks (July 23-25)
Go to a concert at Cuthbert Amphitheater
There’s nothing better than ending a summer day seeing your favorite musician. This is especially true when the performance is at a venue like the Cuthbert Amphitheater. The Amphitheater offers an open outdoor space with bench seating and a large lawn. Located outside of Alton Baker Park, Cuthbert is just a short walk from campus. Some standout upcoming shows include:
Steve Martin & Martin Short: “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t” (July 20)
Beast Coast: “Escape from New York Tour” (July 27)
George Clinton and Parliament : “One Nation Under a Groove” (Aug. 11)
The Lane County Fair(July 24-28)
Lane County hosts its annual fair at the Lane Events Center. Come for carnival rides, magic shows and an X-games-style freestyle motocross performance. Fill up with Philly cheesesteaks and Hawaiin shaved ice, among other carnival foods. Enjoy all of this with performances from Chris Jansen, Life House and more. Tickets for adults are $9 and $6 for kids.
Celebrate the LGBTQ community at this year’s Pride in the Park, as well as the first-ever Pride March in Eugene. The march will begin at Spectrum, on 150 W. Broadway, at 10 a.m., making its way over to Alton Baker Park, this year’s destination for Pride in the Park. Festivities and celebrations will continue there. After Pride in the Park, at 8 p.m., Spectrum will be hosting Eugene’s Unveiled Queer Burlesque. As Eugene Pride in the Park’s motto goes, “Come out and be you!”
Eugene is known for its local food scene, particularly its numerous food trucks. On Aug. 17 and 18, the Eugene Food Truck Fest arrives at PK Park. Go visit your most beloved food truck, or maybe even find a new favorite! Proceeds from the event will benefit The Eugene Mission, a local shelter.
As summer winds down and football season approaches, get ready for fall term with some pre-season games. Fans hope for a promising 2019 season with new recruits and Justin Herbert's return. The pre-season kicks off on Sept. 7 against the University of Nevada, followed by a game against the University of Montana on Sept. 14.
Wrap up the summer season with the EUG Parade on Sept. 22. This year’s theme, “Steppin’ Out,” celebrates what makes Eugene unique through community organization. Participate and step out on the Eugene streets, or watch the parade march through downtown from the sidelines.