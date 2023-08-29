It’s been a remarkable summer at the movies. Franchise films, original blockbusters and indie features alike have left their footprint. But in this season of cinematic glory, some projects struggle to break into the public sphere, overshadowed by the heavy hitters. So there’s a good chance you haven’t heard of Searchlight Pictures’ latest comedy, “Theater Camp” — a mockumentary capturing the unconventional antics of a group of talented young artists and their eccentric instructors.
Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, “Theater Camp” hit my radar in January when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and took home the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award honoring its ensemble. Finally given the opportunity to view it myself at Eugene’s Art House — an incredible, cozy indie venue — I cannot recommend it enough. “Theater Camp” is a soul-cleansing, laugh-out-loud riot that embraces its differences and empathizes with its characters.
When beloved founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, AdirondACTS theater camp is left in the hands of her loveable yet aloof son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro). When campers and instructors return to rural, upstate New York, their chaotic personalities clash as the camp's fate hangs in the balance. Veteran instructors Rebecca-Diane and Amos (Gordon and Ben Platt) must scramble to finish the final production, keep Troy in check and maintain their lifelong friendship.
The mockumentary style is a snug fit for the film’s messy character interactions and random camp happenings; it makes it feel natural despite its occasional absurdity. They do a great job establishing each character and their specific duties and quirks, supporting the film’s quick cuts and rapid quips without leaving the audience in the dust. The ensemble is brimming with memorable, off-beat performances, including several impressive turns from its young stars. There’s a clear emphasis on diversity and inclusion — a vital aspect of its subject matter and overall message.
Though it has its fair share of serious moments that play into the film's sincerity, “Theater Camp” is a barrel of laughs. If I wasn’t actively chuckling, I was grinning ear to ear. The comedy is wacky, irreverent and culturally in tune; it hits every note. Troy’s cluelessness and “dude-bro” demeanor are hilarious in sharp contrast to the exuberant camp personalities. Ayo Edebiri fills a supporting role as outsider, Janet, who just needs a job; her perplexed reactions to her colleagues and their oddball tendencies are a breath of fresh air.
Patti Harrison’s Caroline is the central antagonist, representing the rival camp eyeing to purchase and takeover AdirondACTS. Although limited in screen time, Harrison’s awkward delivery is something few can achieve. Though unorthodox, her maniacal ploy to reach her goal is fun to see through.
Rebecca-Diane and Amos carry the emotional weight; their relationship is the driving force behind the film’s most dramatic moments. Stressed between writing music and balancing outside obligations, Rebecca-Diane and her spiritual, optimistic personality slowly recede into stress and reservation. Amos, forced to spearhead the final production, takes an aggressive, demanding turn. Gordon and Platt play these beats exceptionally well, even if their characters become slightly unlikeable for sections of the film.
The grand finale — a production titled “Joan, Still” — perfectly ties up the story with a little bow. The music is both pleasant to listen to and quite poignant. The set is inventive, sparkly and often hilarious. Everyone gets their chance to shine, including a shocking reveal I dare not spoil.
Featuring a dazzling ensemble of unique characters, side-splitting comedy and plenty of ambition, “Theater Camp” is a delightful watch. If you want to see an excellent new movie or just need a laugh, go see it now!