Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series “The Witcher” has seen almost every medium of entertainment at one point or another. Between 1992 and 2019, the series was released as a book, comic book, movie, TV show and video game series, with the latter arguably being the most successful.
The video game series has now sold over 40 million copies, and the third game, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” sold over six million copies in six weeks.
The video game’s success was enough to spark Netflix’s interest in the series, and Netflix eventually decided to produce its own streaming series based off of the books.
While fans of the book series will likely be happy to hear this news, fans of the video game series might be upset to find out that the show won’t be based off the video games.
One person who’s likely to be extra happy about this news, however, is Sapkowski himself, who was never a huge fan of the video games and who was engaged in a huge lawsuit with the maker of the video game series over 16 million dollars in royalties after initially accepting a buyout to the rights for the series for a little over 9,000 dollars.
“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” said Sapkowski, who undoubtedly negotiated a better deal with Netflix, in a press release. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”
“The Witcher” will star Henry Cavill, known for playing the role of Superman, and be produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who wrote episodes for shows on Netflix such as “Daredevil,” “The Defenders” and “The Umbrella Academy.”
While the first season of the new series will only have eight episodes, Hissrich has plans on making this a series that lasts for years.
“We don’t have a second season yet – God willing we will – but right now it’s just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’” she said. “The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”
Every great TV series dynasty has begun with a show-runner who was looking to the future and hoping to create something lasting, and fans of the books, video-games and Netflix in general will be waiting to see if this show can live up to the hype when it’s released on Dec. 20.