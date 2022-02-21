The Vintage, located on Lincoln Street, is a quaint restaurant and dessert bar that has the perfect combination of charming decor and romantic atmosphere with a delectable menu to match.
The Vintage’s menu is nothing short of a dessert lovers’ heaven. It consists of sweet and savory crepes, cheese and chocolate fondue and delightfully delicious paninis along with other various nibbles, each one sure to satisfy your palate.
The cocktail list is filled with citrusy drinks that match the elegant feel of the restaurant. Some of the popular drinks include: the lavender lemon drop, a mixture of lavender infused vodka, orange liqueur and just a splash of sweetened citrus juice; The Vintage lemonade, a mix of lavender infused vodka, lemonade and a splash of cranberry juice; and the St. Citrine, with vanilla infused vodka, elderflower liqueur and pink grapefruit juice topped off with a splash of soda.
The menu and drinks pair perfectly to create an amazing atmosphere for a romantic dinner and dessert night, a fun girls night out or something as simple as a delicious breakfast before starting the day.
Would you believe it if I told you that this incredible restaurant was the idea of two 7-year-old girls in second grade? Well, in 1989, Megan King and Shannon Ritchie dreamed of opening a restaurant together one day, and in 2006 that dream became a reality. With the combined knowledge of Megan’s business degree and Shannon’s culinary degree, according to eugenevintage.com, these two childhood friends made a one of a kind eatery.
Not only do the owners of the restaurant have a fascinating history, but the building itself has one to match. The restaurant website shares that the old historical house was originally built in 1873 on West 8th Avenue and was relocated to Lincoln Street by rolling it across town using logs and horses.
The house may be old, but that only adds to the rustic charm of The Vintage. The restaurant is decorated nicely with hanging lights, paintings with gold frames and other various decorations that give the restaurant an elegant and antique feel.
“We buy a lot of things from thrift stores, like our small plates and mugs,” Nicole Long, the guest services and staff manager, said. Long has worked at The Vintage for almost two years.
“I love the charm and how we get to make everything really personalized and really cute. It’s just a really unique spot, and this place just attracts the best people,” Long said. I couldn’t help but agree, seeing an array of different customers come in, ranging from couples on a quiet lunch date to a group of young girls gleefully talking about which crepes they would order and why.
The backyard patio is just as cozy and likable as the interior. The patio is underneath a wooden trellis covered in greenery and provides a nice shady space for customers to enjoy a crepe or cocktail.
I talked to Blake Gilmore, who has worked at The Vintage for a year and a half as the bar manager, and asked her what she thought of the menu.
“The fondue is a classic. Who doesn’t like dipping things in cheese? The crepes are really good as well. They’ve perfected the recipe for crepes,” Gilmore said.
Some of the popular items on the menu include: the Lemony Lemons, a sweet crepe with lemon sauce, sugar and cream; The Eugene, a savory crepe consisting of eggs, artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes; Cheese Fondue, your choice of cheese with bread, vegetables and apples for dipping; and Chocolate Fondue, your choice from dark, milk or white chocolate with fruit, cheesecake, pretzels sticks, marshmallows and rice crispies for dipping.
Sweet treats aren’t all The Vintage has to offer. They have salads, paninis and a variety of small bites like their Fondachos, a twist on classic nachos using pepper jack fondue cheese on top.
I ordered the Spicy Chicken Panini which came with chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and garlic aioli on ciabatta with a side of tots. The food was absolutely delicious, and I couldn’t help but order the St. Citrine along with it.
The Vintage is a rustically elegant restaurant and dessert bar that has perfected a sweet and savory menu, as well as a charming atmosphere. The staff are as sweet as their crepes, and the decor is warm and inviting. I encourage everyone to visit this historical house and see the magic that is The Vintage.