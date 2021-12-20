A few months back, a friend of mine told me The Backseat Lovers were playing in December at The Doug Fir Lounge in Portland. Just like every other self righteous 20-something out there, I dubbed my music taste high and mighty — and, naturally, I dubbed The Backseat Lovers a boy band. The only boy bands I’d holler at all wear denchers and are on the backside of age 75 these days. At the time, this show for me was a hard pass. Spending 18 bucks on the ticket and 20 on gas when those 38 dollars could get me a week's worth of grub at Burrito Boy? Preposterous.
It’s a good thing I knew people who knew people and that I didn’t have a hot date on the 14th of December, because by some twist of fate I ended up at the Doug Fir with The Lovers before me.
The place was packed to the gills with teeny boppers who were buzzing about how gorgeous the band's lead singer, Josh Harmon, looked as he set up on stage. Actually, it was less of a buzz and more of a dull roar. Oh to be 15 again and randy over some band boy candy. My buddies and I joked that, had the sold out show not been open to all ages, there would have been about 10 people there — us being four of them. Did I mention the doors for the show opened at 4:30 p.m.? Guess word got around that the kids needed to be in bed by 9 p.m.
If you are actually interested in hearing about the performance, ignore me thus far. My cynicism has to do with the fact that I knew I was no better than the herd of highschoolers present. As soon as the music started, I let go of my wooden face and cracked a smile.
Prior to Doug Fir, The Backseat Lovers had been on tour for ages with a long string of scheduled dates still ahead. The band is from Salt Lake City, Utah, so it makes sense why they want to get the hell out of dodge and onto a never ending tour. Even with more of America to cover and Europe to follow, the guys played with the enthusiasm of a first show on the road.
Their presence was ultra welcoming, and the casualness of their conversation made the crammed venue feel intimate. They even snapped a picture on a disposable camera from someone in the front row and asked the audience for a coin to flip to decide what to play next.
It seemed as if they were still having fun with the whole gig, unlike most of the bands I see around here. Maybe it has something to do with the infectious excitement and naivety of their fanbase or maybe it has to do with their own. The Lovers formed in 2018, and with the two year intermission of live shows, the band hasn’t had the performance burnout that many of their counterparts have. The only drawback of the set was when Harmon said we were “the most respectful crowd they’ve ever played in front of.” Portland respectful? Do better PNW.
I’ll eat my pretentious words here: The show wasn’t half bad. Their live performance topped anything I heard on record, and The Lovers put on a better show than some people I previously held to a much higher standard. I walked in with my armpits spicy about the fact that these boys were young and their fanbase younger, meanwhile I can’t even legally buy beer or my precious Marlboro Southern cuts without the help of a friend or a forgiving cashier. Nights like tonight remind me that just because I spend my Saturdays bitter, alone and being a complete asshat, sometimes acting your age can be fun.
I wish I could say more, but The Lovers went on at 6 p.m. and were off by 7 p.m. — short and sweet like most of their fans. I’d go see The Backseat Lovers again, but this time I’d just bring my little cousin.