The National is a band that has been in my daily rotation for over a year. I’m not sure if I could say that about any other band or musician in my entire life. So, of course, when they announced their 2023 tour following the release of their new album, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” I had to get my hands on a ticket. The cherry on top was their announcement of playing two shows at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, which is my favorite concert venue I have ever been to. It was an immediate recipe for a magical night.

It’s safe to say that my extremely high expectations were met. Walking into the venue, you are hit with an overflow of food, drink and merch stations placed in a majestic canopy of trees, leading you into a wide-open bed of grass looking up at the stage. The temperature throughout the night rested in the upper-60s, leaving you neither too cold nor too hot. It was the perfect environment for an outdoor concert.

I had heard through the rumor mill that The National was known for its uniquely engaging live performances, led by lead vocalist and songwriter Matt Berninger. Dressed up in a tuxedo, he looked as though he was ready for a funeral. Berninger instantly captivated the audience with his stiff and manic dancing backed by his immediately recognizable baritone vocals. The backing bandmates were equally as engaging as Berninger. Drummer Bryan Devendorf was relentless with his fills and energy, while guitarists — and twin brothers — Aaron and Bryce Dessner repetitively provided the audience with extended soaring guitar outros. They also had a small string and horn section, which masterfully filled the void when the guitars and drums needed a break. While simple, they consistently filled out each song with harmonies that made the hair on your arms stand up without straying too far from the melody. Each member of the band filled their role perfectly, showcasing the talent and versatility that makes them such a compelling listen.

The National has been around since 2000, meaning they have their fair share of longtime fans, and made sure to play a perfect mixture of tracks from the new album and classics from years past. I was surrounded by people jumping up and down in excitement knowing every word to every song, and some even in tears. There was an undeniable energy in the audience that further enhanced the already surreal atmosphere.

Lots of songs in their discography tend to start slow and laid back, eventually leading to punchy, anthemic choruses and unforgettable outros. They over-exaggerated this contrasting style perfectly in every song with the exception of one. “Abel,” released on their 2005 album “Alligator,” is a pure post-punk rocker. Berninger’s unusual screaming vocals, Devendorf’s unrelenting snare drum hits and the Dessners’ disjointed guitar melodies provide for a pleasant yet anxious listen. While this song sounds incredible on the studio recorded version, they managed to make it even more anxiety-inducing live — in a good way. Berninger sounded like his vocals hadn’t aged one second while simultaneously providing an instantly memorable performance. He ran around the stage screaming the song’s trademark line, “MY MIND’S NOT RIGHT, MY MIND’S NOT RIGHT,” with his hands to his head as if he was enduring a devastating migraine, allowing his bandmates to channel his anxious energy into their instrumentation.

Berninger also did a fantastic job engaging with the audience in between songs. After the epic six-minute performance of “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” he made a statement only someone from The National could make: “I don’t know what kind of buzz you guys are on, but I’m on a buzz of DayQuil and Tequila.” The crowd, in unison, erupted into immediate laughter.

It cannot be stated enough how much I enjoyed this concert. The further the concert chugged along, the energy only got higher. The band members seemed genuinely happy to be there. There aren’t many bands like The National, which makes them so enjoyable for me. Their concert further separated them, their sound and their performances from any other band I’ve had the pleasure to listen to. It was undoubtedly one of the best concerts I have ever been to.