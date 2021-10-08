It’s finally Friday Eugene, and thanks to our friends up in Portland, the best day of the week just got a little better. Today The Macks have released their first single since the 2019 album “Yup,” along with a killer video to kick off their upcoming tour with Spoon Benders.
The Macks’ new track “The Undo Man'' is a bite-sized taste of what the band has been cooking up on their upcoming third LP, serving up the heaviness we can always count on with a spit and swank that more than raises the question of what the rest of the album will hold.
The new single brushes shoulders with honky tonk music aesthetics — played with an eruptive twist. The crashes between the hiss of front man Sam Fulwiler’s vocals give us density and Ben Windheim’s heavy guitar licks give us rock. It’s thick but tastefully so, keeping things heated up through and through. The band keeps it classically Macks for the ones who’ve been riding their train since the 2017 album “Camp Poppa,” and upholds the kosher qualities that have kept their audience with them these past four years.
That being said, it’s noticeably tighter than what we’ve gotten from them in the past, the structure showcases confidence in the way its members have learned to marry their individual sonics together into one. While “The Undo Man'' is a three and a half minute token of credence as to why we call ‘em the kings, the cherry on top may very well be the accompanying video.
Lamenting the loss of their busted green Toyota, The Macks get themselves into quite the escapade with hopes to win a sexy new whip. I won’t spoil the fun for you, I’d be damned if I broke the first rule of fight club, all I’ll say is the tussle and fight between Aidan Harrison who plays The Night Hat and Jake Perris is bound to be the talk of the town. During the making of this short, filmed at Farragut Park up in Portland, the band threw out an open invite for extras when they shot in September. So who knows, maybe you PDX locals will see some familiar faces in the mix too.
Thank me later for this third dose of Mackie delight that I’m about to drop on all you Emerald enthusiasts — if you’re over 21 and have $10 to spare, you can catch these guys live tonight at Sessions Music Hall at 8 p.m. as they move down the state on their California-bound string of shows. I’m no psychic and I can’t exactly tell you what the night has in store, but joined by their tour partners Spoon Benders and Eugene’s favorite trio, Novacane, I can say with confidence that it’s bound to be loud.