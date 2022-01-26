We can all agree — the last couple years have not been great. This is part of what makes The Lumineers’ fourth studio album “Brightside” feel timely, as it offers us 30 minutes of optimism during difficult times.
The nine tracks on the album don’t speak of the turmoil that has occurred since the pandemic started, but instead discuss heartbreak, hope in relationships and reflect on life in general.
The opening and title track starts the album with a powerful drum kit and soothing licks on a distorted guitar in a slow tempo that feels emotional and calming. With lyrics telling the story of a romantic relationship during difficult times, Wesley Schultz soulfully sings, “I’ll be your brightside, baby, tonight” in the chorus. Schultz describes seeing your partner as the “brightside,” or what you do have, when everything else is falling apart.
This opener sets the tone for the album, with several songs continuing the theme of hope in times of despair. In an interview for the Wall Street Journal, Schultz said the song “Where We Are” was inspired by a car crash Schultz and his wife survived when they first started dating, and it became an allegory for the pandemic.
“COVID was like a global car crash that happened just as suddenly,” Schultz said. “Our generation had survived and was trying to pick up the pieces and move on with some normalcy.”
The song begins with a call and response, “Where we are / I don’t know where we are / But it will be okay” over subtle piano chords. Background piano turns into present arpeggios, making the song feel like a piano ballad as Schultz’s lyrics describe the story of the crash and realizing they survived it. Even as powerful drums come in and the song picks up its pace halfway through, it still has the overall feeling of a ballad.
When put into context of the pandemic, Schultz is offering comforting words that fit universal emotions as we try to navigate through the third year of the pandemic — we may not know “where we are” in terms of how long until completely normal life returns, “but it will be okay.”
Another notable song from the album is the fifth track, “Big Shot.” Like “Where We Are” — and much of the rest of the album — the song feels like a ballad, with a simple piano accompaniment turning into a slow drum beat and mellow electric guitar plucking with the sound of a stripped down full band. The lyrics describe the importance of staying humble in a journey to fame.
“Big Shot” leads into what is arguably the most upbeat song on the album, “Never Really Mine.” While most of the songs on the album have a folk-rock, alternative feel, this track is more of a pure rock song which is not typical of The Lumineers. The song starts right off the bat with strumming electric guitar and eventually builds into a full rock song with loud cymbals and an electric guitar trill. Fans of rock and roll — even if they wouldn’t normally listen to The Lumineers — will likely enjoy this song.
As a whole, the album achieves its goal: It communicates a theme of finding optimism in the challenging parts of life. There are no songs that equate to the band’s hits “Ophelia” and “Ho Hey,” but the album will still satisfy fans of alternative and folk-rock who are looking for a relaxing and somewhat emotional album fit for the winter months.