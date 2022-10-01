Video games are expensive. With the newest Xbox and Playstation consoles, the standard price of a major studio title has jumped to $70, with hundreds more for the accompanying hardware.

However, those in the local gaming community say there are more resources than ever to get into the hobby on a budget. It is just a matter of where to look.

“Gaming is extremely accessible now, compared to what it was when I was a kid,” UO student and game designer Andrew Taske said. After earning a Master’s in economics, he returned to college to study computer science.

Taske is 32 years old. He said titles used to be split between several different consoles, with many exclusives forcing consumers to choose or to buy multiple devices. Now, he finds it is less important which one someone owns.

He said players can start on something universal — their smartphones — as more powerful models have let established developers port console-quality experiences.

For console users, both the Allan Price Science Library at UO and the Eugene Public Library offer popular games for rental. Although return times are quick, they let players try before they buy.

Taske encourages players to share console games, mailing physical copies back and forth rather than paying full price. He said there are reputable online communities on Reddit and Facebook that make this trade easy and safe.

“It’s the best way to save money and to get around what companies are wanting you to do,” he said, noting that major game developers are moving towards digital ownership to discourage the practice.

Additionally, independent games provide an inexpensive alternative. “Stardew Valley” offers hundreds of hours of farm life simulation for the cost of a lunch, with lower fidelity graphics that run well, even on weaker computers. Itch.io, an online marketplace, lets independent creators distribute their games or upload them for free to play on the web.

For those dedicated enough, Taske believes building a computer is the best long-term investment. Parts can be upgraded rather than replaced. A game library is continuous, not divided between new models. And consumers obtain access to sale-happy online stores — Epic Games offers a free game a week, while Humble Bundle provides pay-what-you-want prices to benefit charity.

“The tradeoff is a much higher entry point,” UO sophomore Calvin Ajizian said. He spent over $1,000 on his computer build –– and more on expensive peripherals. However, Taske said a $600 machine could be serviceable, and there are guides for builds under $300.

Freshman Alex Craig said he grew tired of replacing low-end, pre-built computers after heat and heavy use ruined them. Building his own wasn’t hard, but it required him to wait for the right parts and the best deals. The most popular retailers include Newegg, Best Buy and Amazon.

Craig said the building process also served as a learning experience on computer mechanics. In-depth tutorials are available online.

In the meantime, UO’s Esports Lounge in the EMU provides high-end computers at hourly rates, in addition to game consoles for open use. It hosts popular online games, many of them free-to-play.

Waiting is important as a consumer, Taske said. Video games depreciate in value quickly after release, and the market for computers fluctuates. He said buying the newest hardware and games opens consumers up to being overcharged.

Taske believes gaming is the culmination of multiple art forms — music, art, cinematography and writing. He said, by building a community and being smart about purchases, people can be involved without being exploited.

“For anyone who is interested in getting into games, look up anything that interests you, pick it up and try it.” Taske said. “Not every game has ways to get it for free, but if you're interested, you can find a way to get it cheaper.”