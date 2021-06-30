In the 1990s, the term “indie” was simply used to describe music that was distributed from an independent label, rather than a massive music conglomerate. But just like what happened to the word “indie” after the 90s, the term “post-punk” changed from being a noun used to describe a clear subgenre, to an adjective that helps narrow down another more well known genre.
Contrary to its name, post-punk did not precede the punk music scene of the 1970s. Rather, it branched off with a different sound that formed at the same time. During their early conception, both genres prioritized a DIY sound that differentiated with post-punk’s focus on aesthetics and artistic intricacy, which was contrasted by the raw and anti-mainstream style of punk.
Post-punk focused on deconstructing punk commonalities and blending them with genres such as dub, funk and reggae. This stark difference can be heard when comparing well known 70s punk bands, such as the Sex Pistols and The Clash, with the likes of Joy Division and Gang of Four — the latter of the two focusing heavily on groovy bass guitar chords.
When polling the Album Listening Club at UO, some of the most frequent adjectives used to describe post-punk were “creative,” “funky” and “groovy” compared to the “raw,” “minimal” and “aggressive” descriptors used to describe punk.
“I think the easiest distinction is that punk music feels more raw, or arguably minimal, and is designed for a live setting, whereas post-punk bands began to implement more studio techniques,” UO ALC president, Nathan Wilk, said.
It was only a matter of time before both genres would further evolve, helping pioneer now established subgenres such as pop-punk, screamo, shoegaze, goth and grunge. But, in the late 2010s, the genre was given a revitalization with the release of critically acclaimed albums from bands such as shame, IDLES and black midi.
Immediately upon stepping foot into the local UK music scene, these bands were praised for their progressive sound that was reminiscent of their global 70s and 80s contemporaries. One luxury these modern bands have that groups such as Talking Heads and Television didn’t is promotion via the internet.
Internet forms such as the “/mu/” subsection on 4chan, music review sites Rate Your Music and Album of The Year, online music publications Pitchfork and NME and internet critics such as Anthony Fantano brought these post-punk bands into the public spotlight.
IDLES blended the danceability of post-punk with dissonant guitar chords, noisy feedback and lyrics focusing on social commentary, while black midi added elements of free jazz and the odd time signatures of math rock.
When there wasn’t a new album out at the time, 2019 singles from bands such as Squid and Black Country, New Road created new levels of hype — with publications such as The Quietus claiming that Black Country, New Road was the greatest band in the world, after releasing only two singles.
The Brighton, England based band Squid takes the groovy mannerisms of post-punk and adds frantic vocals from lead singer Ollie Judge, interweaving them with the brilliant use of saxophones and trumpets, two instruments foreign to most post-punk of the 70s.
“Squid sounds like the modern equivalent of the Talking Heads but a lot more experimental,” previous UO ALC vice president, Emmet Montgomery, said. “Their guitar lines are amazing.”
While labeling these bands as post-punk may be a stretch due to each one’s eclectic influences, these groups wouldn’t be here without the work of the 70s post-punk scene or the global reach of the internet.