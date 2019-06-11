The Pokémon Company graces humanity with a new, adorable pocket monster, Cuphead invades our roads, Death Stranding gets a release date, and the crew talks about their wishes for the upcoming Smash Bros. DLC. All this and more on episode 9 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.
Podcast producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.