the emerald gamescast logo wide
Regan Nelson/Emerald

CD Projekt Red (creators of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3) promise to treat workers better, Epic Game Store upsets some big publishers with a miscommunication, and the Sonic movie isn't actually releasing this in 2019 following public backlash. All this and more on Episode 7 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan Good and his friends Alex and Andrea.

Sources:

Kotaku: "As Cyberpunk 2077 Development Intensifies, CD Projekt Red Promises to be 'More Humane' to its Workers"

PC Gamer: "Bloodlines 2, Oxygen Not Included removed from Epic Store as sale price confusion rises"

Polygon: "Razer closing Ouya store, officially killing the console"

Playdate

---

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.

Podcast producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.

Tags

Danny Latoni is a podcast producer. They produce and edit multiple podcasts for the Emerald Podcast desk weekly. Danny specializes in working "behind-the-scenes" on projects and loves to work across media platforms.

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate