CD Projekt Red (creators of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3) promise to treat workers better, Epic Game Store upsets some big publishers with a miscommunication, and the Sonic movie isn't actually releasing this in 2019 following public backlash. All this and more on Episode 7 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan Good and his friends Alex and Andrea.
Sources:
Kotaku: "As Cyberpunk 2077 Development Intensifies, CD Projekt Red Promises to be 'More Humane' to its Workers"
PC Gamer: "Bloodlines 2, Oxygen Not Included removed from Epic Store as sale price confusion rises"
Polygon: "Razer closing Ouya store, officially killing the console"
---
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.
Podcast producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.