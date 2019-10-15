Nolan, Alex and newcomer Janelle discuss Activision Blizzard's silencing of professional hearthstone player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai after speaking out in favor of the Hong Kong protests, details on the PS5, and catch up after a summer away. All this and more on episode 9 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Janelle.
---
DISCLAIMER: Our studio is under construction until January 2020! Our episodes until then may have more echo and background noise than you're used to since our recording space isn't set up to minimize these factors. We will still be working to bring you the best quality episodes we can with the resources at hand. Stay tuned!
---
Kotaku: "Blizzard Suspends Hearthstone Player For Hong Kong Support, Pulls Prize Money" (kotaku.com/blizzard-suspends-h…ong-supp-1838864961)
Polygon: "Protestors are trying to get Overwatch banned in China, using memes of popular hero Mei"(www.polygon.com/2019/10/9/2090632…test-banned-memes)
Ron Wyden's Twitter (twitter.com/RonWyden/status/118…37167749193729?s=19)
PlayStation Blog: "An Update on Next-Gen: PlayStation 5 Launches Holiday 2020" (blog.us.playstation.com/2019/10/08/an…holiday-2020/)
---
