The one and only Reggie steps gracefully into retirement from Nintendo, Xbox ditches the disk drive, and Sony tries to get ahead of the news cycle by getting the word out about the next PlayStation. All this and more on episode 3 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.

Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.

Sararosa Davies is the associate podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year. She focuses on Arts & Culture podcasts and produces the Emerald Recommends series. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.

