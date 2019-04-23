The one and only Reggie steps gracefully into retirement from Nintendo, Xbox ditches the disk drive, and Sony tries to get ahead of the news cycle by getting the word out about the next PlayStation. All this and more on episode 3 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.
Sources:
- Polygon: "Reggie Fils-Aime retiring from Nintendo"
- Capcom: Capcom Home Arcade
- Xbox: Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
- CNN: "China opens the door to Nintendo's Switch and Super Mario"
- WIRED: "Exclusive: What to Expect From Sony's Next-Gen PlayStation"
Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.