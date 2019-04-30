The success of Fortnite comes at the cost of tough working conditions; Mortal Kombat returns to the public consciousness with a new brand of social controversy; and an angry fan throws an actual crab at competitive Smash Bros. superstar HungryBox. All this and more on the fourth episode of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news and video games beat reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.
Daily Emerald: "The story behind ‘Gone Home': Oregon’s video game critical darling"
Polygon: "How Fortnite's success led to months of intense crunch at Epic Games"
GameRant: "Mortal Kombat 11: Unlocking Cosmetics Sounds Like a Slow and Brutal Grind"
Variety: "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ignites Switch Sales"
Nintendo: Financial statement
SiliconEra: "Famitsu Readers' Top 3 Heisei Era Games are Chron Trigger, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nier Automota"
Polygon: "Fan assaults top Smash Bros. player with crab at tournament"
Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies produced this podcast, and Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen edited. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.