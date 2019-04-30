the emerald gamescast logo wide
The success of Fortnite comes at the cost of tough working conditions; Mortal Kombat returns to the public consciousness with a new brand of social controversy; and an angry fan throws an actual crab at competitive Smash Bros. superstar HungryBox. All this and more on the fourth episode of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news and video games beat reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.

Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies produced this podcast, and Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen edited. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.

