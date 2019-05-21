An unexpected mobile Minecraft AR game approaches, Nintendo drops some spicy Mario Maker 2 news, Sony and Microsoft team up to stay ahead of Google and Nolan reviews a game from Japanese video game developer Nippon Ichi Software that may be its last. All this and more on episode 6 of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news reporter Nolan and his friends Alex and Andrea.
Sources:
Nintendo: "Mario Maker 2 Direct"
The Verge: "Microsoft and Sony form cloud gaming and AI partnership"
Minecraft: "Minecraft Earth: Official Reveal Trailer"
Famitsu: "Nintendo Switch has surpassed PlayStation 4 in lifetime sales in Japan"
