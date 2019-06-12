After Episode 6 became corrupted, Nolan and Alex decided to bring on Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen as a special guest on this bonus episode of The Emerald GamesCast. They banter about the recent video games that they've been playing, how Ryan is enjoying his newly purchased Nintendo Switch and more.
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.
Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast. Podcast producer Halie Steward edited. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.