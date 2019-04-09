The games industry buckles beneath its own weight, Bioware does damage control in the wake of Anthem's botched release, Nintendo tries VR support for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey and Sega does what Nintenalreadydid. All this (and more!) on the first episode of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news and video games beat reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.
Sources:
Kotaku: "Borderlands Is Getting Review Bombed On Steam Over Epic Store Exclusivity [UPDATE]"
CNBC: "Prince Harry says video game Fortnite is ‘irresponsible’ and should be banned"
Kotaku: "Mario Odyssey, Breath Of The Wild Will Support Labo VR"
Engadget: "Labo VR modes come to 'Super Mario Odyssey' and 'Breath of the Wild'"
Kotaku: "How Bioware's Anthem Went Wrong"
Kotaku: "BioWare Boss Addresses Studio Issues, Vows To 'Continue Working To Solve Them'"
Sega: Tweet announcing release date of the Sega Genesis Mini
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.
Podcast producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, licensed under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.