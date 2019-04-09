the emerald gamescast logo wide
The games industry buckles beneath its own weight, Bioware does damage control in the wake of Anthem's botched release, Nintendo tries VR support for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey and Sega does what Nintenalreadydid. All this (and more!) on the first episode of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news and video games beat reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential.

Podcast producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, licensed under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.

