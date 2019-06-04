Nolan, Alex and Andrea talk about what to expect at E3: what's known, what's not, and what they hope to see.
---
The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.
Podcast producer Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.