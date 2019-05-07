the emerald gamescast logo wide
Microsoft provides us with some official trash talking advice, an indie dev sneaks a code compiler onto the Nintendo Switch and Riot Games faces large-scale employee protests. All this and more on the fifth episode of The Emerald GamesCast, a weekly industry news show featuring Emerald news and video games beat reporter Nolan, and his friends Alex and Andrea.

Xbox: "Community Standards for Xbox"

ArsTechnica: "Game with hidden Ruby interpreter removed from Nintendo Switch eShop"

Vice: "'League of Legends' Studio Faces Employee Walkout, Promises Changes"

Gamasutra: "Riot agrees to scrap mandatory arbitration, but only for new employees"

Rocket League: "Psyonix is Joining the Epic Family"

The Emerald GamesCast is a weekly video game news and discussion podcast from the Emerald Podcast Network with an industry focus. Hosted by three best friends, each episode will provide the listener with a week's worth of gaming headlines and conversation about current releases. Guests welcome, scripts discouraged and passion essential. Episodes come out Tuesdays.

Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast. Nguyen and Podcast producer Danny Latoni edited this podcast. Theme music is "Flamingo (Azureflux Remix)" by Kero Kero Bonito, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.

