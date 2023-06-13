The body positivity movement is becoming more socially recognized through the media, but the scope of its inclusion currently disregards the transgender community. The sentiments surrounding this movement include trans exclusionary language such as, “Every body is perfect the way it is,” and “No one needs to change their body.” For those coming to terms with their gender identity, the act of physically altering their body may be a matter of life or death.

“I started hormone replacement therapy at 17, and if I didn't start when I did, I wouldn't be alive today,” Taliah Johnson, a nonbinary trans woman and sophomore psychology and sociology student at UO, said.

While not all trans and nonbinary people seek gender affirming medical procedures to become more comfortable in their gender identity, many have found it to be a source of relief. Beck Banks, a nonbinary trans man and communication and media studies doctoral student at the UO, said HRT helped them to feel more comfortable with themself.

Despite this very real lived experience of trans people, narratives of young people regretting their gender transition are being pushed. A New York Times article reported on a study that found 2.5% of children who changed their gender identity came to reidentify with the gender they were assigned at birth. Banks said articles like these encourage false information about trans people.

“I am all for reporting on underrepresented issues but these are incredible outliers,” Banks said. “They do not represent trans people, or the majority of trans people.”

The publication of these stories combined with legislative bans on trans healthcare work to discourage transitioning and create a social environment that is not body positive for trans people. For trans people coping with social rejection, feeling comfortable in one's body becomes much more difficult.

Johnson said she has found confidence and comfort in their body through self-expression. This includes clothing, tattoos and jewelry, especially when buying these products supports trans artists.

“The clothing I wear makes me feel more confident in myself and gives me a great deal of comfort,” Johnson said. “It makes me feel like I'm a worthy human being and that I deserve everything any person deserves. It's very helpful to have the right clothes to help support myself in my journey.”

While it is not always catered to trans people, the body positive movement does preach self-acceptance and comfort as an important realization for any person. A large part of this journey involves being able to see people who look like you in the media. Underrepresentation of trans people both in body positive internet spheres and the media in general can make self-acceptance more difficult.

This lack of representation often leads to others profiling the underrepresented as exotic. Johnson said she often feels fetishized by cisgender men on dating apps, which has made it difficult for them to see themself as attractive.

To fight back against this social response, Johnson looks up to other trans, nonbinary and queer people she follows online.

“If they can live their lives authentically and be happy with the bodies that they've grown into, I can do the same thing,” Johnson said. “Even though it may clash with what society says, I'm still going to admire my transness because every part of me is absolutely beautiful. I deserve love and appreciation as much as anyone else deserves.”

For trans and nonbinary people, body positivity may not fit into the traditional mold of accepting the body you were born with, but it is still an important part of self-acceptance. Gender queer body positivity is gender queer pride. By growing into a body that fits one's own definitions of gender expression, body positivity is practiced. And for many, the destination of self acceptance is more powerful than the backlash thrown at them along the way.

“Hang in there, and invest in yourself, and lead with the best intentions, and understand that the people who treat you poorly just can't see humans as humans,” Banks said. “Hold on for that autonomy, the ability to navigate who you are, and what you're doing, and who you're going to be around. And, you know, it's going to be an interesting ride.”