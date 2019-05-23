On Friday and Saturday nights, hordes of hungry, intoxicated Eugenians roam the streets for food. But unfortunately, the town’s late-night food options are meager. Most people are forced to settle for unhealthy bar food or fast food that leaves them feeling guilty and probably just makes the next day’s hangover worse. For people under 21, the options are even slimmer.
But the Emerald is here to help. If you know where to look, there are some hidden gems for a late-night bite in Eugene. The following eateries are all-age.
3. Sizzle Pie
Sizzle Pie is a Eugene late-night staple. It might not be everybody’s favorite pizza spot in town, but it’s the only one that’s open until 3 a.m. every night.
There, you can mingle with an eclectic group of eaters and listen to the heavy metal that often blasts in the restaurant. Plus, you can eat pizza with metal-sounding names: Napalm Breath, Pig Destroyer and The Ripper are just a few of the options.
Sizzle Pie also makes vegan pizza that actually tastes good. Even committed carnivores will enjoy the Buffalo 666, Vegan Angel of Doom and Spiral Tap pizzas, and the signature vegan ranch is somehow better than the regular thing.
2. Dos Banderas
Dos Banderas food cart has some of the best Mexican food in town, and it’s open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s easy to miss — nestled between Luckey’s Night Club and The Davis Restaurant and Bar downtown, but this little cart holds everything an inebriated eater could ever hope for.
For a small, cheap bite, have a delicious taco with your choice of meat for $3, or a veggie taco for $2.50. For something bigger, try one of Dos Banderas’ gargantuan burritos or tortas — Mexican bread stuffed with meat, cheese and covered in guacamole.
The prices here are reasonable, and the food makes Burrito Boy, Eugene’s other late-night Mexican restaurant, taste like glorified Taco Bell. Dos Banderas doesn’t disappoint.
1. Mandy’s Family Restaurant
Amanda Watts opened the 24-hour Mandy’s Family Restaurant at 15th and Willamette on Dec. 27. It outshines other late-night joints in both food and ambience.
Unlike many other eateries open after 12 a.m., Mandy’s is a full-service restaurant. It’s a place to hangout, not just somewhere to quickly eat and leave.
It serves standard diner fare like burgers, sandwiches, home fries and eggs all night, but it also has some unusual options. If you want to treat yourself, try the Belgian Waffle Sandwich — a hedonistic combination of egg, cheese, meat and waffle. Finish it off with a milkshake or a slice of pie and call it a night.