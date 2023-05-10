Eugene, like many other towns in Oregon, has a fascination with the concept of the farmers market. Here, we have the famous Saturday Market, always full of the best that local farmers and craft workers have to offer. However, the Saturday Market isn’t the only place in town where Eugenians can get their fill of quality food and home goods. Here are some of the best independent markets in town.

The Kiva Grocery

125 W 11th Ave

If you’re out for the day shopping around downtown Eugene, you owe it to yourself to make a grocery stop at The Kiva. Started in 1970 as a bookstore, The Kiva gradually grew primarily into a grocery, and sells goods from over 72 countries. While it sells plenty of fresh organic produce and has a well stocked selection of local wines and beers, the highlight of the store is the deli. Packed with cheeses from around the world and hormone-free meats, it’s the perfect place to build one of the best charcuterie boards in Eugene.

Provisions Market Hall

296 E 5th Ave

A sister business to the restaurant Marché, Provisions Market Hall carries with it the same European focus and dedication to quality. This store has it all: A European deli, shelves stocked with imported dry goods, a home goods and cookware section, beautiful flowers and bouquets and, of course, an expansive wine shop offering a variety of European and NW wines. The store also serves espresso, soups, pastries and even pizza by the slice for shoppers looking for a bite to eat. If you need everything or anything, you can get it in good quality at Provisions Market Hall.

Mosaic Fair Trade Collection

28 E Broadway

For those looking for a spot with fair trade home goods, Mosaic has you covered. Located by Kesey Square, the market features clothing for men, women and children, as well as jewelry, furniture, garden accessories and more, all from a variety of sources around the world. If you want to feel good about your shopping while supporting international artisans, you owe it to yourself to visit Mosaic.

Newman’s Fish Company

1545 Willamette St.

For over a century, Newman’s Fish Company has been the top place to go in Eugene for high-quality seafood. Always bringing in the freshest catches, Newman’s always has the best of whatever is in season (currently, they have a supply of Alaskan halibut). Their store also sells an assortment of artisan cheeses and over the counter fish and chips. If you’re looking for the best seafood possible to cook up for a weeknight dinner, the best in town will likely be at Newman’s.

Bruns’ Apple Market

849 W 6th Ave

Bruns’, despite its name, sells far more than just apples. The store has a well-stocked meat section that features angus beef, an extensive produce section and a variety of wines and local craft beers. If you’re looking for a quick lunch, you can also order sandwiches and fresh fried chicken from the deli. If you’re looking for the kind of market that gives that small, friendly neighborhood vibe, stop by Bruns’.