Perhaps more than anything else, Eugene thrives on its nightlife. It’s a party town, with plenty of nightclubs, bars and all the weed you can possibly smoke –– if you’re 21. But another (classier) specialty of Eugene’s nightlife, one often overlooked, is date night spots. There are several options in town where you can take your significant other for a meal that’s equally significant. Here are some of my favorites.

Bar Purlieu

1530 Willamette St.

A cozy and inviting bistro with a focus on shared dishes, Bar Purlieu is one of Eugene’s best fine dining options. The rotating seasonal menu consists of gourmet European fare such as Spanish-inspired octopus, coq au vin (chicken stewed in vegetables and red wine) and seared scallops over risotto. The “Bar” in the name isn’t just a stylistic choice: The establishment serves some of the best cocktails in Eugene, as well as a number of fine French wines. For those feeling more adventurous, there’s also an option for a five course chef’s tasting menu. Friendly staff, a warm atmosphere and delicious food –– Bar Purlieu has it all.

Ambrosia

174 E. Broadway

For a place that blends the classic and modern sides of Italian cooking, you’ll want to book a reservation at Ambrosia. Nestled in an old brick building in the heart of Downtown, Ambrosia’s menu is packed with Italian classics. Also, the restaurant features a wine list that boasts aged reds and whites from Italy and the Willamette Valley. While the menu does contain an assortment of pasta and protein — as well as desserts such as chocolate torte and tiramisu — the highlight is the pizza and calzones, which are baked in a woodfired oven imported directly from Naples, according to the restaurant’s website. For Italian eats, Ambrosia is the place to be on your date night.

Black Wolf Supper Club

454 Willamette St.

Southern cooking can be hard to come by in the PNW, but thankfully, Eugene has fans covered with Black Wolf Supper Club. While the menu features numerous southern specialties like St. Louis spare ribs and shrimp ‘n’ grits, the focus here is on Louisiana and Cajun cuisine. Beignets, red beans and rice, jambalaya –– all the Cajun classics are here. For drinks, make sure to get yourself a Hurricane slushie, a frozen twist on a New Orleans classic. For a casual and quirky dinner packed with Southern comfort, take your date to Black Wolf Supper Club.

Lion And Owl

60 E. 11th Ave.

For those looking to impress with the most lavish meal in town, you’ll find what you’re looking for at Lion and Owl. Best known for its brunch, the restaurant is also open for dinners Thursday through Saturday. The menu features a number of dressed-up vegetable plates, locally sourced seafood, cocktails, cakes and, yes, a $90 serving of caviar complete with accouterments. It may not be the most accessible meal in town, but if you’re going all out, you might as well do it at Lion and Owl.

Marché

296 E. 5th Ave.

Located in the 5th Street Market, this two time James Beard award nominated restaurant is one of the most celebrated in the entire Northwest, according to its website. With a focus on fresh ingredients prepared French style, the menu demonstrates that commitment to freshness. Marché also features an expansive bar, filled with wine and cocktails. For special occasions, there’s probably no place as iconic for them in Eugene as Marché.