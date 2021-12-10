At the start of January 1969, the Beatles gathered at Twickenham Studios — a dark, sizable warehouse lent to them by the filmmakers of the film “The Magic Christian.” Pulling wooden chairs into a small circle, we see a Beatles member stick his half-smoked joint on the end of an uncut guitar string to face the daunting task: write and rehearse 14 new songs in three weeks to give a live performance on TV and in-concert at the end. It’s enough to make any average musician cry.
“The Beatles: Get Back” takes almost eight hours of original film documenting the making of songs from iconic albums “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be” during the month of January in 1969, and the struggles leading to The Beatles’ final concert on the roof of their London studio. While it is a bit long at times, director Peter Jackson — three-time Oscar winner known for directing “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy — uses this intimate and honest film to portray the love, conflict and humanity behind the final music of beloved rockers Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
The documentary is divided into three parts, around two and a half to three hours each. Throughout the whole documentary, the passing of each day is marked with a visual “X” on a calendar, allowing the viewer to feel the time pressure along with the band. Part one documents the first seven days, showing the creative process behind the songwriting as well as stress and conflict ensuing from the pressure.
Someone who is not a diehard Beatles fan may start to zone out near the end from the long stretch of scenes depicting songwriting without a storyline, but the ending cliffhanger will catch your attention again when Harrison abruptly decides to walk out on the band.
Harrison’s exit may come as a surprise to some, as he left with only a matter-of-fact “I’ll be leaving the band now” before walking out the door during the lunch break on the seventh day. But those paying attention will notice an absence of Harrison’s voice in the creative conversations, with McCartney and Lennon’s quips and egos filling up any silence for other commentary. In case you are wondering, Starr seemed almost humorously content simply playing when needed behind the drum kit.
Part two begins with the remaining Beatles in private conversations with Harrison, trying to convince him to rejoin the group. The camera crew is not a part of these conversations, and the documentary doesn’t give a full answer as to why Harrison left, or what convinced him to come back.
Regardless, the middle leg of the series shows real conversations among the band and crew on their goals and conflicts. The band struggles as they try to get back on their already-tight schedule from the unforeseen loss of a musician among other new logistical challenges, while also showing humorous quips and bonding among friends simply trying to keep their band together. The four are able to come together on a final rehearsal in London with families and crew, to prepare for — unknown to them — what would be The Beatles’ final public performance on Jan. 30, 1969 on the roof of their studio in London.
Part three consists of the concert, the big climax of the film. The camera crews capture everything — the rooftop performance from several angles and a roof across the street, men on the ground interviewing the passers-by and a hidden camera in the lobby of the building. Rock fans will most likely have a satisfying “stick it to the man” thought pass through their mind as the police and crotchety nay-sayers condemn the “disturbance” of the concert.
Overall, “The Beatles: Get Back” focuses on the humanity of the band. Through the conflict and drama, the film shows a simple truth — The Beatles consisted of four incredibly talented friends who made music and goofed around, and that’s the heart of any good band. The portrayal of love and friendship among the bandmates is critical to the documentary, as it adds a human layer to the drama and conflict — it shows that there are no villains or heroes in The Beatles, only humans.
It is important for music fans — especially Beatles fans casting evil eyes at Yoko Ono for breaking up the band — to understand the end may not have been so simple. While the documentary does not show the ending of the band, it shows what is arguably the beginning of the end. It gives an honest portrayal of the band dynamics and the egos planting seeds of conflict among closely bonded friends before internal and external issues boiled over causing the band’s demise.
Even if the eight hours of film seem daunting, it is an essential watch to get a better understanding of the people behind one of the world’s most popular bands. All three parts are streaming on Disney+.