The recent conclusion of several acclaimed shows, such as “Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “Barry,” marks the end of an era for television. Featuring ensemble casts and markedly dark subject matter, these shows have helped pave the way for comedies with dramatic themes — a prevailing genre in the early 2020s.

“The Bear,” FX’s breakout original comedy series, maintains this tone. Its first season, which debuted in 2022, was met with immediate acclaim from critics and audiences, including a Golden Globe victory for Jeremy Allen White — the show’s fiery lead. Expanding in scope, polishing its visual layout and developing its characters with greater detail, “The Bear” and the release of its second season is a remarkable and improved follow-up, solidifying it as one of television’s best.

The series follows a young culinary phenom, Carmie Berzatto, returning to Chicago and assuming the reins of his late brother’s sandwich shop. Adjusting to owning a small business and balancing expectations, Carmie must acclimate to his unruly kitchen staff. While I thoroughly enjoyed the first season, I didn’t adore it. It took several episodes for the show to grip me and demand my attention. However, its entertaining premise, stressful editing and charming performances were enough to ignite my anticipation for a sequel season.

Season two picks up as Carmie and the crew begin renovating the restaurant, hoping to build something bigger and better. Each episode counts the days until the grand opening, culminating in an intense, gratifying finale. While the show concerns a restaurant, it’s not about cooking. Its conflicts are larger than kitchen etiquette and Michelin-star food. Instead, it tackles overbearing pressures, the work-life balance, stepping out of one’s comfort zone and dysfunctional families.

While each character is given ample time to shine — this season’s most outstanding achievement — Carmie remains the most compelling. White’s performance is sublime, showcasing explosive aggression and subdued insecurity. The emergence of his childhood flame, Claire (Molly Gordon), poses an exciting and complicated challenge. Already dealing with his soul-crushing tasks, Carmie struggles to find time for himself and his new romance. His bottled-up emotions pour out in a heartbreaking final monologue — the climax of an expertly acted season.

The show's heart, Sydney Adamu, played effortlessly by Edebiri, is about as charming as possible. Her delivery feels so natural and possesses a welcoming youthful energy. At work, she’s a pillar of productivity and a driving force in the restaurant’s progress. This season explores her personal life, introducing her father and tragic familial backstory. Edibiri’s range is on full display, tapping into new dimensions of an already excellent character.

With two more episodes to work with, season two takes the show to new locations. Episode four sees Marcus (Lionel Boyce) travel to Denmark and develop his skills — a much-needed break from the intensity back home.

A magnificent episode six travels back in time, examining a hectic and overwhelming Berzatto family Christmas dinner. Several famous actors appear, but none are more impactful than Jamie Lee Curtis — a force to be reckoned with as Carmie’s mother, Donna. The editing is quick and loud, emphasizing stress and dysfunction.

The visual layout possesses a keen attention to detail. The creators have a deep connection with the city of Chicago, swerving through the cityscape and engrossing the audience in its culture. Several transitional shots rotate the camera around the ‘L’ train in a dreamy, almost disorienting manner — the shot design changes with the tone of each episode, utilizing creative zooms and angles.

This season is also hilarious. Despite its intense moments and dramatic themes, “The Bear” stays true to its comedic origins. Carmie’s unpredictable cousin, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the loveable mechanic, Fak (Matty Matheson), are a frequent source of giggles.

Honing in on and improving upon the successful elements of the first season, “The Bear” season two is a momentous feat. Its outstanding characters, sharp comedy and masterful craftsmanship stand out even in the golden age of television.