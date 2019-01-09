"Can we talk about that girl who faked the Australian accent?"
The first virgin Bachelor, fake Australian accents and a "sloth girl" — our reporters had a lot to discuss after the season premiere of "The Bachelor" this week. Listen as Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies, Podcast Producer Alexandra Radifera and Associate News Editor Becca Robbins talk about the relevance of Bachelor Colton Underwood being a virgin, their favorite contestants and Sararosa's "burgeoning investment" into the show.
This podcast was produced and edited by Sararosa Davies.