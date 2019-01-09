Emerald Podcast Network logo
(Emerald archives)

"Can we talk about that girl who faked the Australian accent?"

The first virgin Bachelor, fake Australian accents and a "sloth girl" — our reporters had a lot to discuss after the season premiere of "The Bachelor" this week. Listen as Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies, Podcast Producer Alexandra Radifera and Associate News Editor Becca Robbins talk about the relevance of Bachelor Colton Underwood being a virgin, their favorite contestants and Sararosa's "burgeoning investment" into the show.

This podcast was produced and edited by Sararosa Davies.

Tags

Sararosa Davies is the associate podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year. She focuses on Arts & Culture podcasts and produces the Emerald Recommends series. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate