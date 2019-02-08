"This is kind of calling out the show's premise."
Join Emerald Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies, podcast producer Ali Radifera and Associate News Editor Becca Robbins as they break down this week's jampacked Bachelor episode. They discuss Heather's first kiss, Cassie's date with Colton and Elise's sudden departure.
Read former Emerald freelancer Hannah Steinkopf-Frank's article on the Bachelor auditions here.
Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is “Light off / Move on” by springtide.