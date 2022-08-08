Picture yourself sitting in the corner of a room, where people are drinking wine and listening to good music. The atmosphere is peaceful but vibrant. You can almost see everyone simultaneously stimulated and deeply engaged. You’re surrounded by colorful rooms and walls, dim lights, small tables and stools, wine barrels and of course, wine.

This cozy spot is known as Territorial Vineyards & Wine Company, located in the fermentation district of Eugene. At the heart of Whiteaker, you’ll find this winery on West 3rd Avenue and Adam Street, nestled in a black, vintage building, surrounded by red-framed windows. From the outside, the place reminds one of a speakeasy, housing creative individuals from another time.

Territorial Winery was opened back in 2001 by Alan Mitchell. He and some of his associates were able to obtain a building that would make Boyd’s Coffee. Back then, the Whiteaker wasn’t the place it is today.

“When we came down here, there was nothing here,” Mitchell said. He said all the breweries, distilleries and restaurants that characterize the area now weren’t yet established. “We were definitely one of the first ones doing that down here.”

Territorial Wine has a tasting room with a variety of wines made in Eugene. The company is known as an estate winery — meaning it is able to farm its own grapes, instead of getting them from other farms. This provides them with better quality wines that go into each production. They have two farms in Eugene, Equinox and Bellpine Vineyards, that grow different strains of grapes. This allows for the grapes to grow in two different climates, one high and cool (Equinox), and the other lower and warmer (Bellpine), giving them a unique mixture of fruit to work with.

The winery also has an uncommon — but quirky — stage for live music. According to the band, it almost blends with the place, meaning the stage could be anywhere and adds to the individuality of the place. Artists like Concrete Delta Trio, John Crain Band, John Shipe and Patrick Kevaney are some of the ones headlining.

So if you're ever in the Whiteaker area, come check this business out Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. Some noteworthy bottles to try are the 2019 Willamette Valley Pinot Gris, which has a perfect blend of sweetness and dryness as a wine $17 bottle; 2018 Equinox Vineyard Riesling $17 bottle; and The Mongrel: non-vintage red blend. If you're not into wine, they also offer ciders on tap that taste just as good. Food is not currently offered due to COVID-19 regulations, but right next door, there's a food truck with a full pizza menu that pairs well with their wine.

With its quirky, cozy atmosphere and good wine, Territorial Winery is well worth a stop.