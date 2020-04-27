School. Work. Socializing. The activities that were once what compelled us to climb out of bed and leave the house are now occurring on the small, glowing screens of our laptops, tablets and phones. Our devices enable life to carry on under stay-at-home requirements, but they can also harm our health, leaving us with strained eyes, lingering headaches or frazzled minds. Now more than ever, we must be mindful of the extra self-care needed when life seems to be unfolding on a screen.
Protect your eyes
The good news is that using a computer doesn’t cause long-term eye damage, but constant screen use can lead to eye strain, tired eyes and headaches. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to avoid these symptoms. WebMD recommends situating your computer screen around 25 inches (or an arm’s length) away from your face. You can also use an anti-glare matte screen filter or blue light glasses to shield against glare. Adjusting the lighting in the room and/or the brightness of the screen to match will also make things easier on your eyes. Finally, giving your eyes brief breaks after every hour of screen time can prevent strain.
Use social media mindfully
Parents, educators and techies have long debated the merits and dangers of social media. A study published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology uncovered a causal link between social media use and feelings of depression and loneliness. Participants in the experiment group, who limited their social media habits to 30 minutes a day, showed improved well-being.
Other research indicates that how you use social media 一 not mere exposure 一 is what predicts mental health. One study found that authentic self-expression increases psychological well-being whether it takes place on or offline. When you self-disclose, letting others see what you truly think and feel, your relationships and happiness flourish. But due to social media’s positivity bias, it can be difficult to self-disclose negative news amidst a sea of smiling faces and inspirational quotes. Additionally, psychologist Ethan Kross notes that people who engage in passive social media use, simply scrolling through pictures, reported lower levels of well-being, but that active use (creating content, directly engaging with others etc.) may not have the same effect.
With more free time and less in-person interaction, social media may fill up larger portions of our days. You don’t need to delete your accounts to take care of yourself, but considering how often and how you use social media is a good place to start. Authentically representing yourself and actively creating and engaging with content allows you to reap psychological benefits. But if you feel pressured to portray yourself a certain way or tend to compare yourself to others as you scroll, cutting back on social media could improve your mental health.
Create boundaries around technology use
Setting boundaries around when you’re going to use which technology can help create some structure in a day spent at home and protect your well-being. For example, you may want to avoid using your phone in bed at night as blue light and stimulating content can interfere with sleep. Or perhaps you’d benefit from leaving distracting devices in another room when connecting with others, whether in person or over video chat. Forty-four percent of people who frequently check email, texts and social media reported feeling disconnected from their family even when spending time together, according to a Stress in American Survey.
Another simple way to keep your online life in check is by turning off unnecessary notifications. A study at the University of British Columbia found that when people turned off their smartphone notifications, their levels of inattention and hyperactivity dropped. Other research has linked frequent notifications with reduced productivity and social connection. Rather than getting sucked in every time you hear your phone ding, try setting a specific time each day to check social media or answer emails.
For the generation that grew up with iPhones, relying on technology to get through the day isn’t anything new. But because self-isolation has made devices even more central to our lives, it is important to take another look at how we can get the most out of technology without sacrificing our well-being.