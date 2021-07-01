Over the past year and a half, my self-esteem traversed a roller coaster of different levels. I struggled to find love and grace for myself. As the world was put in quarantine, I, like many people, was suddenly spending more alone time than ever before.
In the spring of 2018, I traveled the world for four months, mostly by myself. While I am by no means an extrovert and I often struggle to spend time alone with my thoughts, the trip forced me to be on my own and re-envision what it means to love myself and spend time alone.
Aisha Ghorashisan, a peer wellness coordinator at the Duck Nest on campus, said many college students are overwhelmed and face burn out. To combat this, she recommended recognizing what re-energizes you and prioritizing time for self-care.
“To be the best version of yourself, you have to take time to recharge,” Ghorashian said. “To decompress and refocus your mind.”
The other day I took myself to get coffee, where I sat and read with an iced oat milk latte in the sun. This moment of intentional time with myself forced me to recenter and connect to my thoughts. I encourage everyone to take themselves out on a date.
Here are five intentional, inexpensive and interesting solo date ideas around Eugene:
Head to a coffee shop
Take yourself to a coffee shop and bring a book or the latest piece of art you are working on. Commit to putting your phone down and focusing on something to keep you engaged other than a screen. Maybe even try a new drink. I adore the outdoor patio at Vero Espresso on 14th and Pearl. If you are not a coffee drinker or want something new, try the Oolong Bar on 19th and Agate. They make really good bubble tea.
Buy supplies for an art project at a local art store
Want to try the latest art project trending on TikTok? Or simply want to do more painting and sketching? MECCA: Materials Exchange Community Center for Arts is a used art supply store that prioritizes sustainability. I love doing art, but I often find it hard to get inspired. One of my favorite things to do is head to a Goodwill or another thrift store and buy old magazines to use for a collage. I also recommend taking a walk, maybe to MECCA, and look for inspiration along the way. Pick it up and bring it with you if you can, or simply snap a photo for reference.
Explore the Saturday Market
Every Saturday in downtown Eugene, dozens of local artisans and vendors get together to share their goods. The market is a great place to buy produce, eat new foods and discover new artists. Find something you love? Buy yourself a gift because you deserve it. A few blocks away, Lane County Farmers Market takes place at the same time, featuring local fruits, vegetables and other foods. The market accepts SNAP/Food Stamps, making it accessible to everyone.
Take a hike
One of the fun parts about being in a new city is exploring. While Eugene may or may not be new to you, I bet there are neighborhoods you have yet to explore. Take public transportation somewhere new and go on a hike! Notice your surroundings and connect to your thoughts. Maybe listen to new music or your favorite podcast. The Willamette River runs near Autzen Stadium and is a great place to get out in nature while still in the city.
Do an astrology or numerology reading
Whether or not you believe in astrology or numerology, it can be a fun way to explore new ideas about yourself. There are a number of free sites that make finding this information easy. Check out Cafe Astrology for access to your astrological chart or Numerologist for personalized videos on your numerology. Just input your birth date and birth time and the sites will do the rest! Take notes and, once you have all the information you desire, go sit in a park or at a coffee shop with a journal. Write a love letter to yourself about what you discovered.
Self-care is essential, and I hope that these five ideas inspire you to find new and exciting ways to prioritize yourself.