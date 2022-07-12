Eugene remains the home of an ever-expanding rock and indie sound among a wide palette of young, up-and-coming acts, but one band has a mission to push that sound even further. Riding on sounds of alternative rock, heavy metal and punk, Candy Picnic has arrived with their long-awaited debut album “Circus Dog,” nearly an hour of headbangers and sun-kissed summer anthems that will surely rock your world.

The opening track, “Temporary Things,” casually leads you into the album with a smooth, road trip-ready intro. Then at the 30 second mark, just when you think you have the song figured out, comes a menacing, heavy electric guitar section, catching you by surprise in the most rewarding way. The duration of the track weaves effortlessly between softer, laidback sections for the verses with soothing vocals and aggressive hard rock passages to fill the gaps. With smooth build-up transitions, this track presents an interesting contrast between lighthearted vocals and darker, intense instrumentation, setting the tone for what we can expect across the project.

The album then shifts into bonafide garage punk with “Cowboy Church,” and when I call this song a headbanger, I mean it in the most literal sense. Driven by a simple yet catchy song structure and so many chantable screamo moments, this track emulates the core elements of the DIY punk sound while displaying high-level instrument skills. This cut is fast and angry, undeniably built for a moshpit of young ragers at a packed venue or house show.

“Lochness,” as seen from the group’s 2019 EP “Garage Sounds,” sounds re-recorded to be recycled and included for their debut. This time, the track has much better mixing and sound quality, showing off Candy Picnic’s major improvements within the past couple years. A hint of surf rock gives this track its summer road trip feel with a laid back chill tone. Listening to this cut, I feel like I’m barrelling down an empty highway in the middle of nowhere with no destination.

Only three tracks in, the album has already exposed the listener to the band’s impressive versatility while staying true to a consistent and cohesive album experience, which is no easy feat.

Similar to the opening track, “Freezing” displays a meticulous weaving of instrumental passages, consistently switching back and forth between sweet and tender guitar plucks and an extremely violent and dark guitar section with more chant-worthy screamo vocal sections. The track’s dark, bipolar nature creates a haunting experience. It makes me want to bang my head against a wall — in the best way possible — then two seconds later lay and daydream in a field of wild dandelions.

Another example of what I like to call heavy surf rock, the album’s fifth track “Dummy” fills the room with a dense, thick timbre, building up to an impressive guitar solo that really stands out.

Toward the end of the project, “Eyes Under the Universe” begins with the ambience of a chattering crowd, then eases into the song with a slower, relaxed vibe, shifting back into the softer approach that the group taps into throughout the album. This cut serves to bring balance to the tracklist, complementing the quick-tempoed, aggressive tones heard on other tracks. With a soaring guitar refrain as the song’s main instrumental hook, this track is perfect for a chill summer day to kick back and relax.

“Days are Gone,” also recycled from “Garage Sounds,” throws the listener back into the depths of the group’s signature growling sound. After a playful yet deceiving intro, the track digs even further into one of the album’s most fiery moments. At this point, the band has really honed into their weaving, formulaic song structure, which allows each track to become even more memorable.

“God’s Favorite,” the album’s nine-minute outro track, finishes the project with a bang, leading the listener through a true musical journey. Defined by soaring vocals, catchy melodies and impressive solo sections, this track ties together all the album’s best features. Right when you think it’s over, the song reveals a three-minute hidden track, which sounds like an untouched recording of a studio session demo or rough cut. The snippet leads into beautiful, mellow acoustic guitar strumming with sweet, delicate vocals, like a back porch lullaby. Saving one of the best moments of the album for the end, it abruptly cuts out, leaving me wanting more.

Leaning towards the more hardcore end of the spectrum of local bands, “Circus Dog” exhibits Candy Picnic’s incredible skills behind the music while allowing multiple band members to shine on the mic as well. With swelling echoes of feedback, intriguing musical contrasts and a load of sticky moments, the group’s debut is an extremely polished display of their versatility, showmanship, attitude, and most importantly, their endless potential as a serious force to be reckoned with. “Circus Dog” will definitely be in rotation this summer and experiencing them live will be an absolute must. Follow @candy.picnic on Instagram for updates on shows and future releases.